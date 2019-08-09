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NXIVM

Necker Island Gathering Was NOT Nefarious Nxivm Event.

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Necker Island - home of at least two secret Nxivm retreats.

By Bangkok [AKA The Retard AKA Jesus Christ]

The Necker Island gathering was NOT a nefarious event.

Anybody with common sense (i.e., Heidi and Niceguy excluded) can surmise that IF NXIVM’s leadership truly wanted to discuss something ‘confidential’ and ‘nefarious’ with the goal of expanding their racketeering activities — they’d NEVER have invited so many UNIMPORTANT and LOW LEVEL idiots to that island.

Yes, there were many high level people there.




However, most of those party-goers were not ‘HIGH LEVEL’ board members or people that were privy to Keith’s perverted schemes. They were mid-level idiots, douchebags and twats.

Most of those people aren’t gonna be privy to highly nefarious shit. Those are the kinda people who might fetch Keith’s laundry.

Guess what, Frank?

If NXIVM wanted to have a meeting to discuss ‘secret’ and ‘nefarious’ things, they’d have simply met privately at a home in Albany without all the photos, fanfare and attention. They’d have done it LOW KEY and STEALTHILY.


When the bosses of the Mafia Commission get together to meet, they sure as fuck don’t do it like that.

Why?

Cuz if you wanna talk about highly nefarious things, you don’t fucken do it while attracting maximum attention.

Common sense tells me that.

Duh, Frank. 

These men behaved a little differently than Nxivm leaders. But, then again, they did not have a Vanguard to do their thinking for them. Tommy Lucchese, Vito Genovese, Carlo Gambino & Joseph Profaci”

I challenge Frank to convince me that I’m wrong.

John Tighe

John Tighe is so biased that he sees RED when thinking about NXIVM. He can’t be trusted cuz he hates them too much.

Tighe’s sources are likely LIARS and LOW LIFES with an axe to grind against NXIVM.

Frank needs to stop feeding from the gutter.

Were these high-level Nxivm leaders plotting criminal activities of just partying and having a grand time on Sara Bronfman’s dime?

 

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Attendees at Appalachian meeting

oseph “The Barber” Barbara

NE Pennsylvania family

Boss

Rosario “Russell” Bufalino

Underboss

Summit organizer

Dominick Alaimo

Caporegime


Angelo J. Sciandra

Caporegime


Ignatius Cannone

Caporegime


Anthony “The Gov” Guarnieri

Family Soldier


James “Dave” Ostico

Caporegime


Pasquale “Patsy” Turrigiano

Caporegime


Emanuel “Manny” Zicari

Caporegime


Salvatore “Vicious” Trivalino

Family Soldier


Pasquale “Patsy” Monachino

Family Soldier


Pasquale “Patsy” Sciortino

Family Soldier


Morris “Moe” Modugno

Family Soldier


Bartolo “Bart” Guccia

Family Associate

Barbara estate overseer and handyman

Giovanni “John” Bonventre

Bonanno crime family

Caporegime

Anthony “Tony” Riela

Caporegime

Faction leader

Natale “Joe Diamonds” Evola

Caporegime


Vito “Don Vito” Genovese

Genovese crime family

Boss

Gerardo “Jerry” Catena

Underboss

Faction leader

Michele “Big Mike” Miranda

Consigliere


Salvatore “Charles” Chiri

Caporegime

Faction leader

Carlo “Don Carlo” Gambino

Gambino crime family

Boss

Joseph “Staten Island Joe” Riccobono

Consigliere


Paul “Big Paul” Castellano

Caporegime


Carmine “The Doctor” Lombardozzi

Caporegime


Armand “Tommy” Simonetti

Caporegime


Vincent “Nunzio” Rao

Lucchese crime family

Consigliere

Giovanni “Big John” Ormento

Caporegime


Joseph “Joe Palisades” Rosato

Caporegime


Joseph “Don Peppino” Profaci

Profaci crime family

Boss

Joseph “Fat Joe/Joe Malyak” Magliocco

Underboss


Salvatore “Sam” Tornabe

Caporegime


Frank Majuri

DeCavalcante crime family

Underboss

Louis “Fat Lou” LaRasso

Caporegime


John C. Montana

Buffalo crime family

Underboss

Antonino “Nino” Magaddino

Caporegime


Rosario “Roy” Carlisi

Caporegime


James “Jimmy” LaDuca

Caporegime


Samuel “Sam” Lagattuta

Caporegime


Dominick D’Agostino

Caporegime


Constenze “Stanley” Valenti

Rochester crime family

Boss

Frank Valenti

Underboss


Joseph Falcone

Buffalo or Rochester Family


Salvatore Falcone

Buffalo or Rochester Family


Rosario “Roy” Mancuso

Buffalo or Rochester Family


Michael “Mike” Genovese

Pittsburgh crime family

Caporegime

Gabriel “Kelly” Mannarino

Caporegime


Joseph “Joe” Ida

Philadelphia crime family

Boss

Dominick Olivetto

Underboss


John Scalish

Cleveland crime family

Boss

John DeMarco

Consigliere


Frank “The Cheeseman” Cucchiara

Patriarca crime family

Consigliere

Frank Zito

Springfield, Illinois

Boss

Santo Trafficante Jr.

Trafficante crime family


Joseph “Joe” Civello

Dallas crime family

Boss

John Francis Colletti



James “Black Jim” Colletti

Colorado Colletti family

Boss

Frank DeSimone

Los Angeles crime family

Boss

Simone Scozzari

Underboss

 

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Attendees at Necker Island Meeting

Nancy Salzman Prefect

James Del Negro Proctor

Alejandra Betancourt El Duce

Emiliano Salinas Puto

Allison Mack Racketeer

Kristin Kreuk Burdened by Truth

Sara Bronfman Heiress

Lama Tenzin Monk

Rita Webb Bronfman Mother

Richard Branson Host

Mark Hildreth Boyfriend

Miscellaneous Nxivm devotees of Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Alan Raniere is presently residing at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. Some of his followers will soon be residing in similar facilities.

 