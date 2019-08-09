Necker Island Gathering Was NOT Nefarious Nxivm Event.

By Bangkok [AKA The Retard AKA Jesus Christ]

The Necker Island gathering was NOT a nefarious event.

Anybody with common sense (i.e., Heidi and Niceguy excluded) can surmise that IF NXIVM’s leadership truly wanted to discuss something ‘confidential’ and ‘nefarious’ with the goal of expanding their racketeering activities — they’d NEVER have invited so many UNIMPORTANT and LOW LEVEL idiots to that island.

Yes, there were many high level people there.













However, most of those party-goers were not ‘HIGH LEVEL’ board members or people that were privy to Keith’s perverted schemes. They were mid-level idiots, douchebags and twats.

Most of those people aren’t gonna be privy to highly nefarious shit. Those are the kinda people who might fetch Keith’s laundry.

Guess what, Frank?

If NXIVM wanted to have a meeting to discuss ‘secret’ and ‘nefarious’ things, they’d have simply met privately at a home in Albany without all the photos, fanfare and attention. They’d have done it LOW KEY and STEALTHILY.





When the bosses of the Mafia Commission get together to meet, they sure as fuck don’t do it like that.

Why?

Cuz if you wanna talk about highly nefarious things, you don’t fucken do it while attracting maximum attention.

Common sense tells me that.

Duh, Frank.

These men behaved a little differently than Nxivm leaders. But, then again, they did not have a Vanguard to do their thinking for them. Tommy Lucchese, Vito Genovese, Carlo Gambino & Joseph Profaci”

I challenge Frank to convince me that I’m wrong.

John Tighe

John Tighe is so biased that he sees RED when thinking about NXIVM. He can’t be trusted cuz he hates them too much.

Tighe’s sources are likely LIARS and LOW LIFES with an axe to grind against NXIVM.

Frank needs to stop feeding from the gutter.

Were these high-level Nxivm leaders plotting criminal activities of just partying and having a grand time on Sara Bronfman’s dime?

***

Attendees at Appalachian meeting

oseph “The Barber” Barbara

NE Pennsylvania family

Boss

Rosario “Russell” Bufalino

Underboss

Summit organizer

Dominick Alaimo

Caporegime





Angelo J. Sciandra

Caporegime





Ignatius Cannone

Caporegime





Anthony “The Gov” Guarnieri

Family Soldier





James “Dave” Ostico

Caporegime





Pasquale “Patsy” Turrigiano

Caporegime





Emanuel “Manny” Zicari

Caporegime





Salvatore “Vicious” Trivalino

Family Soldier





Pasquale “Patsy” Monachino

Family Soldier





Pasquale “Patsy” Sciortino

Family Soldier





Morris “Moe” Modugno

Family Soldier





Bartolo “Bart” Guccia

Family Associate

Barbara estate overseer and handyman

Giovanni “John” Bonventre

Bonanno crime family

Caporegime

Anthony “Tony” Riela

Caporegime

Faction leader

Natale “Joe Diamonds” Evola

Caporegime





Vito “Don Vito” Genovese

Genovese crime family

Boss

Gerardo “Jerry” Catena

Underboss

Faction leader

Michele “Big Mike” Miranda

Consigliere





Salvatore “Charles” Chiri

Caporegime

Faction leader

Carlo “Don Carlo” Gambino

Gambino crime family

Boss

Joseph “Staten Island Joe” Riccobono

Consigliere





Paul “Big Paul” Castellano

Caporegime





Carmine “The Doctor” Lombardozzi

Caporegime





Armand “Tommy” Simonetti

Caporegime





Vincent “Nunzio” Rao

Lucchese crime family

Consigliere

Giovanni “Big John” Ormento

Caporegime





Joseph “Joe Palisades” Rosato

Caporegime





Joseph “Don Peppino” Profaci

Profaci crime family

Boss

Joseph “Fat Joe/Joe Malyak” Magliocco

Underboss





Salvatore “Sam” Tornabe

Caporegime





Frank Majuri

DeCavalcante crime family

Underboss

Louis “Fat Lou” LaRasso

Caporegime





John C. Montana

Buffalo crime family

Underboss

Antonino “Nino” Magaddino

Caporegime





Rosario “Roy” Carlisi

Caporegime





James “Jimmy” LaDuca

Caporegime





Samuel “Sam” Lagattuta

Caporegime





Dominick D’Agostino

Caporegime





Constenze “Stanley” Valenti

Rochester crime family

Boss

Frank Valenti

Underboss





Joseph Falcone

Buffalo or Rochester Family





Salvatore Falcone

Buffalo or Rochester Family





Rosario “Roy” Mancuso

Buffalo or Rochester Family





Michael “Mike” Genovese

Pittsburgh crime family

Caporegime

Gabriel “Kelly” Mannarino

Caporegime





Joseph “Joe” Ida

Philadelphia crime family

Boss

Dominick Olivetto

Underboss





John Scalish

Cleveland crime family

Boss

John DeMarco

Consigliere





Frank “The Cheeseman” Cucchiara

Patriarca crime family

Consigliere

Frank Zito

Springfield, Illinois

Boss

Santo Trafficante Jr.

Trafficante crime family





Joseph “Joe” Civello

Dallas crime family

Boss

John Francis Colletti







James “Black Jim” Colletti

Colorado Colletti family

Boss

Frank DeSimone

Los Angeles crime family

Boss

Simone Scozzari

Underboss

***

Attendees at Necker Island Meeting

Nancy Salzman Prefect

James Del Negro Proctor

Alejandra Betancourt El Duce

Emiliano Salinas Puto

Allison Mack Racketeer

Kristin Kreuk Burdened by Truth

Sara Bronfman Heiress

Lama Tenzin Monk

Rita Webb Bronfman Mother

Richard Branson Host

Mark Hildreth Boyfriend

Miscellaneous Nxivm devotees of Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Alan Raniere is presently residing at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. Some of his followers will soon be residing in similar facilities.