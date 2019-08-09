Necker Island Gathering Was NOT Nefarious Nxivm Event.
By Bangkok [AKA The Retard AKA Jesus Christ]
The Necker Island gathering was NOT a nefarious event.
Anybody with common sense (i.e., Heidi and Niceguy excluded) can surmise that IF NXIVM’s leadership truly wanted to discuss something ‘confidential’ and ‘nefarious’ with the goal of expanding their racketeering activities — they’d NEVER have invited so many UNIMPORTANT and LOW LEVEL idiots to that island.
Yes, there were many high level people there.
However, most of those party-goers were not ‘HIGH LEVEL’ board members or people that were privy to Keith’s perverted schemes. They were mid-level idiots, douchebags and twats.
Most of those people aren’t gonna be privy to highly nefarious shit. Those are the kinda people who might fetch Keith’s laundry.
Guess what, Frank?
If NXIVM wanted to have a meeting to discuss ‘secret’ and ‘nefarious’ things, they’d have simply met privately at a home in Albany without all the photos, fanfare and attention. They’d have done it LOW KEY and STEALTHILY.
When the bosses of the Mafia Commission get together to meet, they sure as fuck don’t do it like that.
Why?
Cuz if you wanna talk about highly nefarious things, you don’t fucken do it while attracting maximum attention.
Common sense tells me that.
Duh, Frank.
These men behaved a little differently than Nxivm leaders. But, then again, they did not have a Vanguard to do their thinking for them. Tommy Lucchese, Vito Genovese, Carlo Gambino & Joseph Profaci”
I challenge Frank to convince me that I’m wrong.
John Tighe
John Tighe is so biased that he sees RED when thinking about NXIVM. He can’t be trusted cuz he hates them too much.
Tighe’s sources are likely LIARS and LOW LIFES with an axe to grind against NXIVM.
Frank needs to stop feeding from the gutter.
Were these high-level Nxivm leaders plotting criminal activities of just partying and having a grand time on Sara Bronfman’s dime?
***
Attendees at Appalachian meeting
oseph “The Barber” Barbara
NE Pennsylvania family
Boss
Rosario “Russell” Bufalino
Underboss
Summit organizer
Dominick Alaimo
Caporegime
Angelo J. Sciandra
Caporegime
Ignatius Cannone
Caporegime
Anthony “The Gov” Guarnieri
Family Soldier
James “Dave” Ostico
Caporegime
Pasquale “Patsy” Turrigiano
Caporegime
Emanuel “Manny” Zicari
Caporegime
Salvatore “Vicious” Trivalino
Family Soldier
Pasquale “Patsy” Monachino
Family Soldier
Pasquale “Patsy” Sciortino
Family Soldier
Morris “Moe” Modugno
Family Soldier
Bartolo “Bart” Guccia
Family Associate
Barbara estate overseer and handyman
Giovanni “John” Bonventre
Bonanno crime family
Caporegime
Anthony “Tony” Riela
Caporegime
Faction leader
Natale “Joe Diamonds” Evola
Caporegime
Vito “Don Vito” Genovese
Genovese crime family
Boss
Gerardo “Jerry” Catena
Underboss
Faction leader
Michele “Big Mike” Miranda
Consigliere
Salvatore “Charles” Chiri
Caporegime
Faction leader
Carlo “Don Carlo” Gambino
Gambino crime family
Boss
Joseph “Staten Island Joe” Riccobono
Consigliere
Paul “Big Paul” Castellano
Caporegime
Carmine “The Doctor” Lombardozzi
Caporegime
Armand “Tommy” Simonetti
Caporegime
Vincent “Nunzio” Rao
Lucchese crime family
Consigliere
Giovanni “Big John” Ormento
Caporegime
Joseph “Joe Palisades” Rosato
Caporegime
Joseph “Don Peppino” Profaci
Profaci crime family
Boss
Joseph “Fat Joe/Joe Malyak” Magliocco
Underboss
Salvatore “Sam” Tornabe
Caporegime
Frank Majuri
DeCavalcante crime family
Underboss
Louis “Fat Lou” LaRasso
Caporegime
John C. Montana
Buffalo crime family
Underboss
Antonino “Nino” Magaddino
Caporegime
Rosario “Roy” Carlisi
Caporegime
James “Jimmy” LaDuca
Caporegime
Samuel “Sam” Lagattuta
Caporegime
Dominick D’Agostino
Caporegime
Constenze “Stanley” Valenti
Rochester crime family
Boss
Frank Valenti
Underboss
Joseph Falcone
Buffalo or Rochester Family
Salvatore Falcone
Buffalo or Rochester Family
Rosario “Roy” Mancuso
Buffalo or Rochester Family
Michael “Mike” Genovese
Pittsburgh crime family
Caporegime
Gabriel “Kelly” Mannarino
Caporegime
Joseph “Joe” Ida
Philadelphia crime family
Boss
Dominick Olivetto
Underboss
John Scalish
Cleveland crime family
Boss
John DeMarco
Consigliere
Frank “The Cheeseman” Cucchiara
Patriarca crime family
Consigliere
Frank Zito
Springfield, Illinois
Boss
Santo Trafficante Jr.
Trafficante crime family
Joseph “Joe” Civello
Dallas crime family
Boss
John Francis Colletti
James “Black Jim” Colletti
Colorado Colletti family
Boss
Frank DeSimone
Los Angeles crime family
Boss
Simone Scozzari
Underboss
***
Attendees at Necker Island Meeting
Nancy Salzman Prefect
James Del Negro Proctor
Alejandra Betancourt El Duce
Emiliano Salinas Puto
Allison Mack Racketeer
Kristin Kreuk Burdened by Truth
Sara Bronfman Heiress
Lama Tenzin Monk
Rita Webb Bronfman Mother
Richard Branson Host
Mark Hildreth Boyfriend
Miscellaneous Nxivm devotees of Keith Alan Raniere
Keith Alan Raniere is presently residing at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. Some of his followers will soon be residing in similar facilities.