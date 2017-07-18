Readers weigh in on Pam Cafritz, Barb Jeske, and her early death

Barbara Jeske

Karen Unterriener and the late Pam Carfritz.

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Pam Cafritz was one of the few left from the Consumer Buyline days, along with Karen Untereiner, Kristen Keeffe, Toni Natalie, and I think Barbara Jeske.

This is important because they didn’t drink the Vanguard flavor aide, so may have been able to get through to Raniere.

Karen seems to be kind of Aspergers-like, in that she is reported to stick to computers, and is not reported to be either an active harem member or harem pimp.

Toni had a husband and child on the outside, and left just as ESP was getting started. Raniere sued her into bankruptcy and tried to get her jailed in Mexico.

Kristin had a child by Raniete, was required to pretend he was adopted, and fled with him when she was appalled by the psychological experiments Raniere was doing on him.

Barbara Jeske died a few years ago.

Pam Cafritz was reportedly a housemate of Raniere, and the lead harem pimp, up to her death in November. She was also one of the birth-mothers of JNESS (along with younger housemate and flavor aide drinker Marianna Fernandez).

Pam may have had the influence to keep JNESS sane. When she died, JNESS mutated into DOS, because there was no one left around Raniere left who wasn’t indoctrinated to consider him infallible and able to tell him that DOS would be his downfall.

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Here’s What I know writes:

Barbara Jeske was the #1 salesperson for the company.

She brought in thousands of people over the years and was a master wordsmith. She led the charge to fill any new training. I have a lot of experience with her. She was actually a wonderful woman with a huge heart. Loved her dogs so much. I’m furious that she was so manipulated and blinded by this shady con artist that it ate her alive and killed her.

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K.R. Claviger writes:

BTW, I wonder if all those women in Raniere’s harem are still doing the coffee enemas like Pam did to keep her weight down. Seems a little odd that someone so young would develop colon cancer.

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Yep writes:

I doubt it would be the coffee enemas that detrimentally contributed to the cancer. It was probably the lack of nutrition obtain from the low calorie diets he had the women on. Five hundred to eight hundred calorie diets are ridiculous.

The many traits of Vanguard: by Herbert Dos.