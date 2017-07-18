Knife (without Aristotle) does press release without Raniere

This is the latest effort of The Knife [formerly of The Knife of Aristotle] to let the world know it is authentic. Note in the press release [below] not one word about Keith Raniere, the founder of this “proprietary analysis and rating system.”

Why is Mr. Raniere not mentioned?











PRESS RELEASES

The Knife Media Announces New Fact-Based Subscription News Service

The Knife Media utilizes a proprietary analysis and rating system with rigorous scientific standards, without corporate influence or advertisers, for greater accountability to readers.





Jul 17, 2017, 12:10pm EDT

ALBANY, N.Y., July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — The Knife Media, an accuracy-focused online news organization, announces the launch of its new subscription-based news service. The advertisement-free service allows readers to cut through the inaccuracies, spin, and bias that are commonly found in corporate-sponsored media.

The Knife Media utilizes a proprietary analysis and rating system with rigorous scientific standards, without corporate influence or advertisers, for greater accountability to readers. (PRNewsfoto/The Knife Media)

Using a proprietary analysis and rating system to provide rigorous scientific standards and greater accountability, The Knife delivers news that inspires critical thinking, ethical dialogue, and reader consciousness.

The $15/month subscription service offers three key resources:

1. Micro-summaries: The Knife takes the most relevant and influential U.S. and international news and distills the stories down to their basic facts, which provides a more objective overview of events.

2. Ratings: The Knife analyzes and assigns a numerical value to specific aspects of news reporting, including spin, slant, data use and validity of reasoning. This allows readers to discern the quality of information they consume.

3. Analysis: The Knife provides a critical examination of the ways in which the media reports and distorts events, empowering readers to more easily distinguish fact from fiction.

To ensure it serves only its mission and the interests of its customers, The Knife does not receive support in any way from advertisers or outside companies.

Read The Knife at https://www.theknifemedia.com. Follow The Knife on Twitter at https://twitter.com/theknifemedia and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theknifenews/

About The Knife and its news service:

Founded in 2014, The Knife’s mission is to change the way news is reported and history is preserved, by bringing rigorous scientific standards and greater accountability to world media. Its leadership team consists of CEO Rosa Laura Junco and Editor-in-Chief Jens Erik Gould, both professionals with extensive experience in the media industry.

For more information, contact: Vasco Bilbao-Bastida, (518) 992-5609, vasco@theknifemedia.com

Artist's vision: "Keith Raniere: I am transparent." By William Dos.

Artist’s vision: “Keith Raniere: I am transparent.” By William Dos.