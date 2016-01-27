Readers respond to Branson Comment, call it ‘hypocrisy’

Readers comment on the fact that Sir Richard Branson endorsed the Raniere/Bronfman funded Dali Lama meeting as a “world changing” meeting but failed to attend it.





IRONY MAN — Irony! The entire cult is “long on words, short on action”. You know what the word for that is? Hypocrisy, i.e. saying what you don’t do.







RATIONAL INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW……– If Branson had been in attendance at the Dalai Lama’s Albany visit it would have been news in Smalbany and the Times Union would have picked up the story. Branson may have taken an ESP course and maybe he hasn’t. Obviously he has never refuted the claims. Apparently, no one has ever queried him on his cult connections or its just tossed off as an eccentricity of the rich and debaucherous.













Sir Richard Branson and Sara Bronfman at a NXIVM retreat.

Sir Richard Branson with Sara Bronfman during a week long NXIVM group meeting at Necker Island.