Raniere might have ‘perfectly good intentions’ in teaching teen girls

In a recent post John Doe wrote that “Kristin Kreuk …. tried to start a website called ‘Girls By Design’, where teen girls could come together, discuss things in a safe and open environment, increase their self-esteem, and maximize their potential…..”

Then Doe asked, “Can you image a statutory rapist, who had sex with a twelve year old sixty times who he was supposed to tutor in math, and many other teens as well, being the advice giver or the main role model through his movement for such a website with his inner circle of pimp women and its polygamous lifestyle?”

DOE wrote further to clarify: “I didn’t say Kreuk formed [the teen girl’s website] on the basis of [Raniere’s] advice. She had perfectly good intentions to do so: to help teen girls. This was done in 2008 well before the 2012 TU article exposed Raniere’s behavior so Kristin didn’t know anything about the fraud. I said imagine if he tried to get involved with it and started to give advice.”

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While Does’ point is fair, Kreuk was involved in NXIVM since at least 2006. She made a command performance for him at the A Cappella Innovations event – which critics said was done as a front to lure college kids to Raniere.





It is not far fetched that Kreuk may have tried to start a teen website in 2008 to help share with girls the fantastic knowledge she got from Raniere, not necessarily knowing that Raniere is/was a pedophile and a statutory rapist.





It is also possible that Raniere advised her to start the website or encouraged her.





And also possible that Raniere hoped to get some young teen girls into NXIVM, maybe some of them from wealthy families and maybe some of them stunning beauties in the making – which he could guide by aiding in their deflowering.





In Mexico the age of consent is 12. Other countries range from 13 upward. I suspect the ancient unwritten law was puberty. Raniere has often demonstrated he is above the law, thinks he is smarter than law, and his followers believe what he does ought to be law.





Giving Raniere the benefit of the doubt – despite society’s law against it, he may actually believe that a Vanguard having sex with a 13 or 14 year old girl is the best thing that could happen to her. Better by far for him to introduce to a freshly pubescent teen who is about to have sex with some dolt of a 16 year-old boy – who is sloppy and unskillful and unwise – that his Vanguardian wisdom is far better for the nubile youth.





Raniere may indeed believe that he can guide the child into womanhood. As in “this girl is a woman now.”





While we know the names of the women who felt they were raped by him – we do not know the names of the girls he deflowered who have not yet publicly complained,





There may be some – among his harem today – who he deflowered at an age below legal consent. Tomorrow he may deflower another young virgin. And do it intending to teach.





You and I may feel disgust and revulsion. That he is not helping a teen by raping her, but much more likely stealing something precious from her.

But he may, like Doe says of Kreuk, have perfectly good intentions.





Or on the other hand, he may be just a sleaze ball who has no concern whatsoever about anyone other than himself. As he says “he who has the most joy wins.”





But what if her Vanguard is 55?







