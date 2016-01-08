Reader: That’s no monk, that’s Lama Tenzin (with Raniere disciples)

In an earlier story I wrote that The Venerable Lama Tenzin Dhonden, a special emissary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who is a Buddhist monk, visited Sara Bronfman in Albany.

The Venerable Lama Tenzin Dhonden, as I wrote, “In the sex charged society of the love cult of Raniere, …was transformed by Raniere’s ethical tools.”

Sara’s mother’s friend (Sue White) came unexpectedly and found Sara and Lama Tenzin in the hot tub kissing and cuddling amorously/

Kristin Keeffe called it, “canoodling.”

Barbara Bouchey, another inner circle female, said, “Yeah, they weren’t having sex, but they were in the hot tub in a hot-necking embrace.”

Bouchey also said, “I’ve showed up to her house a couple of times and the two of them come out of that bedroom.”

Keeffe said, “I’ve seen him come out of the fucking bedroom. It wasn’t even a secret.”

Raniere evidently knew. He use to say to Sara in front of other people, referring to Lama Tenzin, ‘how’s your husband?’”

Apparently this has offended one reader.

He writes: It strikes us as disreputable to allege that The Venerable Lama Tenzin,. monk of the Tibetan Buddhist order should have had a sorded affair with Sara Bronfman.

Tibetan monks observe strict rules of conduct with women.

They respect women but, by virtue of their monastic vows, do not touch women nor drink alcohol. These rules were developed to avoid giving rise to misunderstanding or suspicion. Another male must be present when a monk and a woman would be otherwise alone together.

To prevent physical contact with a woman, a monk will generally set down a cloth to receive things offered by women.

The monk’s precepts do not allow him to even to lie down in the same sleeping quarters as a woman.

According to The Theravadin Buddhist Monk’s Rules (and rules for monk are generally the same the world over): a monk has to be accompanied by a man whenever he is in the presence of a woman; on a journey; or sitting alone in a secluded place. Generally, monks would also refrain from carrying on correspondence with women, other than for matters pertaining to the monastery, travel arrangements, providing basic information, etc. When teaching Dharma, even in a letter, it is easy for inspiration and compassion to turn into attachment.

You say Lama Tenzin, a high ranking monk, was alone in a bedroom with Sara Bronfman. If what you say is true Lama Tenzin must be defrocked – but I doubt it is true.

————

Sir;

I am only quoting what others witnessed. I have no personal knowledge but it seemed to be common knowledge that Lama Tenzin adopted the Vanguard’s view of relations with women.

You write that a monk is to spread a cloth so that he does not physically touch a woman. Here are two pictures of the Lama Tenzin for your consideration.

At Necker Island. The Lover Lama with his then girlfriend's mother, Georgiana Bronfman.











