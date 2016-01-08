Mexican Blog credits FrankReport: Emiliano Salinas may be evading income taxes!

Emiliano Salinas, wife Ludwika Paleta and Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

Frank Report is now being credited as breaking the news about the possibility that Emiliano Salinas could be evading income taxes.

Also credits Frank Report that Ana Cristina Fox is a nxivm member.

Original:

http://www.blogdeizquierda.com/2016/01/hijo-de-salinas-pertenece-secta-nxivm-y.html

Translation:

https://translate.googleusercontent.com/translate_c?depth=1&nv=1&rurl=translate.google.ca&sl=auto&tl=en&u=http://www.blogdeizquierda.com/2016/01/hijo-de-salinas-pertenece-secta-nxivm-y.html%3Fm%3D1&usg=ALkJrhgykSqcYMt0Q7Eddve0ka8ga5coFw























Thursday, January 7, 2016

Salinas son belongs to sect and could evade taxes NXIVM says report

By Victor Hernandez





Emiliano Salinas Occelli, son of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, appears on a list of members of the sect and NXIVM is identified as potential tax evader.

According to the site frankreport.com where the NXIVM sect of various criminal acts he is accused, Emiliano Salinas could work for the sect and make money, but also could not report their earnings.

“Our research has found that, among the highly secretive mebresía of NXIVM, some of whom work for the Bronfmans and / or NXIVM and earn money, some of which have reported their earnings-are …” says the text published in early December.

In the list the full name of Emiliano Salinas Occelli, and the following names appear in Spanish:

Alvarez del Castillo Vera

Jose A. Beltran

Alexander (Alexander) Betancourt Lesdesma

Luis Miguel Boy

Victor Diego Cadena Boone

Pamela A. Cafritz

Roberto Cardenas

Claudia Castaneda

Hector Fernandez

Adrianna Fernandez

Loretta Davila Garza

Juliana Vicente

Mark A. Vicente

Antonio (Tony) Zarattini

One of the names on the list, the Betancourt Alejandro Ledesma, matches the name of the author of a son Salinas interview published in El Universal on December 9, 2001 entitled “Emiliano Salinas Occelli”.

The text adds that the sect has several companies NXIVM “shell” (ghost) and “appears to be involved” in conspiracy to defraud the government.

The shell companies would be under the control Rainere Keith, the leader of the sect, though without his name appears as the owner of any of them.One of the companies, according to a list that appears in the text, is “In Lak Ech,” which has a similar name to In Lak’ech, an organization supposedly made Emiliano Salinas against violence in 2011.

75 different companies have been found by the author of the text. Their names are:

26 Realty Property Management, LLC

A Cappella Innovations, Inc.

Aletheia LLC

Alpha Development Group

Axiology, Inc. (Nevada: March 18, 2008)

Buyers Advocate, Inc. (Delaware: June 28, 1999)

Center for Ethical Justice LLC (Delaware: October 7, 2007)

Consumers Advocate, Inc.

Consumers Buyline, Inc.

Crosspoint Communication, Inc.

Ethilogia

Elite Housing Corporation

Elite Marketing Professionals, Inc. (Delaware, August 26, 1999)

Essence Interactive

Ethletics LLC

Ethical Principles Inc.,

Ethical Publishing LLC (Delaware: August 26, 1999)

Ethical Value Exchange, Inc.

Events for Humanity, Inc. (Delaware: November 2, 2007)

Executive Housing & Properties, Inc. (Delaware: January 28, 2004)

Executive Housing & Properties, Inc. (New York State: January 9, 2004)

Executive Success Programs, Inc. (Delaware: July 20, 1998)

Executive Success Programs, Inc. (New York State: May 6 2002)

First Principles Inc. (Delaware)

Sport Grow, Ltd. (Great Britain)

House of Equus LLC

In Lak Ech

International Center for Change, Inc. (New York State: October 14, 1992)

Cricket J. LLC

JM Tax Consulting

Jness

Karmar

Krunch Corporation

Las Casitas Rental

Moving Pix LLC

My Home, Inc.

Nataraja Center for Movement Arts

NXIVM Corporation (Puerto Rico: October 25, 2005)

NXIVM LLC, (NYS)

NXIVM Properties LLC (NYS)

NX Trust

Occam’s Razor LLC

Our Evolution LLC

Peak Physique, Inc.

PERSENSEO, Inc. (Delaware)

POIESIS, Inc.

Precision Development, LLC (Nevada)

Rainbow Cultural Garden, Inc. (Delaware: September 7, 2007)

Rainbow Cultural Garden LLC

Remick Consulting (Delaware)

Rochester Media Management LLC

Signature Event Marketing Group

Slate River Farm, Inc.

Slate River Mobile LLC (Delaware)

Slate Sista Farm LLC

Spirit @ 19, Inc. (Delaware)

Sunshine Properties LLC

The Art of Movement, Inc. (Delaware: April 12, 2004)

The Athletics Foundation

The Dalai Lama Trust

The Ethical Foundation, Inc. (Fictitious)

The Ethical Foundation, Inc. (Massachusetts: January 22, 1979)

The Ethical Humanitarian Foundation

The Ethical Science Foundation (Delaware)

The First Foundation, Inc.

The Raniere Group, Inc. (Delaware: April 12, 1994)

The Think Fund, Inc. (Nevada: October 10, 2001)

The World Ethical Foundations Consortium

Truth LLC (Delaware: August 23, 2007)

Last ® (New York State: May 6, 2008)

Twenty Seiz LLC F7K / a Blue Skies LLC

Twenty seven LLC f / k / a Charly’s Wings LLC

Village Hall LLC

Whare LLC

World Audience Productions LLC

It is noteworthy that the text published a quote from Emiliano Salinas, appeared in Forbes magazine in 2003, which says that the sect “is like a master’s degree in business practice.”

ALSO LINKED TO DAUGHTER OF VICENTE FOX WITH SECT

Ana Cristina Fox, daughter of Vicente Fox, would be linked with the cult NXIVM according to the text in frankreport.com.

The text of the notes as a prominent member of the sect, but does not specify whether still active or not.

————

Here is the original Spanish:





jueves, 7 de enero de 2016





Hijo de Salinas pertenece a secta NXIVM y podría evadir impuestos, señala reporte





Por Victor Hernández





Emiliano Salinas Occelli, hijo de Carlos Salinas de Gortari, aparece en una lista de miembros de la secta NXIVM y es señalado como posible evasor fiscal.

De acuerdo con el sitio frankreport.com, en el cual se acusa a la secta NXIVM de diversos actos criminales, Emiliano Salinas podría trabajar para la secta y ganar dinero, pero también podría no reportar sus ganancias.



“Nuestra investigación ha descubierto que, entre la altamente secreta mebresía de NXIVM, algunos de los cuales trabajan para los Bronfmans y/o NXIVM y ganan dinero -algunos de los cuales no han reportado sus ganancias- se encuentran…” dice el texto publicado a principios de diciembre pasado.

En la lista aparece el nombre completo de Emiliano Salinas Occelli, así como los siguientes nombres y apellidos en español:

Vera Alvarez del Castillo

Jose A. Beltran

Alexander (Alejandro) Betancourt Lesdesma

Luis Miguel Boy

Victor Diego Cadena Boone

Pamela A. Cafritz

Roberto Cardenas

Claudia Castaneda

Hector Fernandez

Adrianna Fernandez

Loretta Garza Davila

Juliana Vicente

Mark A. Vicente

Antonio (Tony) Zarattini

Uno de los nombres en la lista, el de Alejandro Betancourt Ledesma, coincide con el nombre del autor de una entrevista al hijo de Salinas publicada en El Universal el 9 de diciembre de 2001 titulada “Emiliano Salinas Occelli”.

El texto agrega que la secta NXIVM tiene varias empresas “shell” (fantasma) y “parece estar involucrada” en conspiración para defraudar al gobierno.

Las empresas fantasma estarían bajo el control de Keith Rainere, el líder de la secta, aunque sin que su nombre aparezca como propietario de ninguna de ellas. Una de las empresas, de acuerdo con un listado que aparece en el texto, es “In Lak Ech”, la cual tiene un nombre similar a In Lak’ech, una organización que hizo Emiliano Salinas supuestamente en contra de la violencia en 2011.

75 empresas distintas habrían sido encontradas por el autor del texto. Sus nombres son:

26 Realty Property Management, LLC

A Cappella Innovations, Inc.

Aletheia LLC

Alpha Development Group

Axiology, Inc. (Nevada: March 18, 2008)

Buyers Advocate, Inc. (Delaware: June 28, 1999)

Center for Ethical Justice LLC (Delaware: October 7, 2007)

Consumers Advocate, Inc.

Consumers Buyline, Inc.

Crosspoint Communication, Inc.

Ethilogia

Elite Housing Corporation

Elite Marketing Professionals, Inc. (Delaware; August 26, 1 999)

Essence Interactive

Ethletics LLC

Ethical Principles Inc.,

Ethical Publishing LLC (Delaware: August 26, 1999)

Ethical Value Exchange, Inc.

Events for Humanity, Inc. (Delaware: November 2, 2007)

Executive Housing & Properties, Inc. (Delaware: January 28, 2004)

Executive Housing & Properties, Inc. (New York State: January 9, 2004)

Executive Success Programs, Inc. (Delaware: July 20, 1998)

Executive Success Programs, Inc. (New York State: May 6, 2002)

First Principles Inc. (Delaware)

Grow Sport, Ltd. (Great Britain)

House of Equus LLC

In Lak Ech

International Center for Change, Inc. (New York State: October 14, 1992)

J. Cricket LLC

JM Tax Consulting

Jness

Karmar

Krunch Corporation

Las Casitas Rental

Moving Pix LLC

My Home, Inc.

Nataraja Center for Movement Arts

NXIVM Corporation (Puerto Rico: October 25, 2005)

NXIVM LLC, (NYS)

NXIVM Properties LLC, (NYS),

NX Trust

Occam’s Razor LLC

Our Evolution LLC

Peak Physique, Inc.

PERSENSEO, Inc. (Delaware)

POIESIS, Inc.

Precision Development, LLC (Nevada)

Rainbow Cultural Garden, Inc. (Delaware: September 7, 2007)

Rainbow Cultural Garden LLC

Remick Consulting (Delaware)

Rochester Media Management LLC

Signature Event Marketing Group

Slate River Farm, Inc.

Slate River Mobile LLC (Delaware)

Slate Sista Farm LLC

Spirit@19, Inc. (Delaware)

Sunshine Properties LLC

The Art of Movement, Inc. (Delaware: April 12, 2004)

The Athletics Foundation

The Dalai Lama Trust

The Ethical Foundation, Inc. (Fictitious)

The Ethical Foundation, Inc. (Massachusetts: January 22, 1979)

The Ethical Humanitarian Foundation

The Ethical Science Foundation (Delaware)

The First Foundation, Inc.

The Raniere Group, Inc. (Delaware: April 12, 1994)

The Think Fund, Inc. (Nevada: October 10, 2001)

The World Ethical Foundations Consortium

Truth LLC (Delaware: August 23, 2007)

Ultima ® (New York State: May 6, 2008)

Veinte Seiz LLC f7k/a Blue Skies LLC

Veinte Siete LLC f/k/a Charly’s Wings LLC

Village Hall LLC

Whare LLC

World Audience Productions LLC

Llama la atención que el texto publica una cita de Emiliano Salinas, aparecido en la revista Forbes en 2003, en el cual dice que la secta “es como una maestría en negocios práctica.”

TAMBIÉN LIGAN A HIJA DE VICENTE FOX CON LA SECTA

Ana Cristina Fox, hija de Vicente Fox, estaría ligada con la secta NXIVM de acuerdo con el texto en frankreport.com.

El texto la señala como miembro prominente de la secta, aunque no especifica si sigue en activo o no.