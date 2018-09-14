Readers comment on Kristin Kreuk and her role in NXIVM

Readers from time to time bring up the role Kristin Kreuk had in NXIVM. Here are some comments from yesterday

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… Allison Mack was part of the inner circle very early on, but Kristin Kreuk who joined first, recruited her, and was deep in the cult, lied and said it was “blatantly false” that she herself was in the inner circle. She also retweeted Sarah Edmondson’s lie that she was never in the inner circle.

Allison Mack was no deeper in the cult than Kristin Kreuk.

Kreuk was NXIVM’s most high profile member. Everything Mack did, Kreuk did. The smell of bullshit is strong with Kristin Kreuk.

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… Ally Wack was inner-circle from the beginning. If she was, so was Kreuk. Inner-circle means connected to those at the top like Raniere, Nancy Salzman, the Bronfmans etc. There is a reason Kreuk and Mack were invited to Necker Island. Only top trusted people were invited. According to the man who exposed that secret NXIVM meeting, money laundering was planned on the island. That sounds pretty inner circle to me. Making decisions about the crime of money laundering.

According to John Tighe, who released those Necker Island photos, money laundering was discussed on the island.

Seeing as Kreuk and Mack were on the island for a secret summit, they would of participated in such discussions with the other few invited people. …. Allison Mack was “inner circle” straight from the beginning. Maybe others had bigger roles to play regarding money (Salinas, Betancourt etc) but being close to these people means they must of known more than the average course taker…

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Look at this clip Kristin Kreuk filmed in 2017 while refusing to acknowledge NXIVM. She was being called out for her silence yet she still filmed this. The irony…

https://twitter.com/kk_italia/status/1040307671671480320

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… Kreuk brought Mack in. If Mack was in the inner circle early on, whatever that definition means, so was Kreuk.

As for John Tighe, he released the photographs. Either a leaker/whistleblower provided them and the information or he had access to their computers. In his article, he released the pictures, names and roles of the executive board, he named two individuals involved with the money laundering … … and he made the very specific claim money laundering was discussed.

Where did he get all this information from? He was reliably good at exposing NXIVM. The Necker Island trip was secret, or at least they wanted it to be. Kreuk and Mack were not there because they were celebrities, they were there because they were trusted NXIVM insiders.

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… Tighe specifically claims they did not want publicity and Raniere was too much of a chickenshit to leave Albany:

“None of the participants at these meetings wanted their attendance to become public knowledge but, in all three cases they did and in all three there was a lot more going on than just a little socializing by old friends. The spring of 2010 saw NXIVM in a bind. Continued negative press here and in the mainstream media had severely cut enrollment in the Capital Region. In spite of this, the increasingly paranoid and agoraphobic cult leader Keith Raniere was loath to leave the region – and was, in fact, pretty much in hiding at the time. Under these circumstances, Sara Bronfman called a conference of the leading figures of NXIVM to plot the future of the cult. Sara picked up the phone to her old buddy Richard Branson and made arrangements for a plush conference in a beautiful surrounding. Sara was in charge of the exclusive guest list which included Nancy Salzman and Jim Del Negro as Keith Raniere’s personal emissaries. After pleasantries, cocktails, and sex, attendees got down to the business at hand. NXIVM’s Executive Board was created with key positions given out to trusted personnel.”





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… I don’t know how factual John Tigue’s Necker article is, but when he writes: “After pleasantries, cocktails, and sex, attendees got down to the business….” the fact that he threw in “sex” without explanation makes me suspicious he is capable of exaggerating what went on to entice readers.

Thanks for being civil.

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It seems to me like Kristin is going about living her life like she did nothing wrong and it seems like the legal authorities think so too. In her Instagram pictures and stories she’s put out there she looks happy and not concerned at all with what’s going on with NXIVM anymore.

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“Truth is going to come out. Maybe you want to be on the right side when it does”.

Filmed while refusing to talk about NXIVM. and being called out for it. She downplayed her involvement.

“It seems to me like Kristin is going about living her life like she did nothing wrong and it seems like the legal authorities think so too.”

She would of lied through her teeth to the authorities if she’s even spoken to them. Didn’t see nothing, didn’t hear nothing… Sure.

“In her Instagram pictures and stories she’s put out there she looks happy and not concerned at all with what’s going on with NXIVM anymore.”

It’s called pretending nothing is happening. She is being allowed to not publicly discuss what she has done and what she knows. Frank Parlato knows she’s full of shit. The CW Network is shielding her from reporters. She would of sat down with the CW and lied through her teeth about her involvement, claiming she thought it was just a self-help group. Bullshit.

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Kristin Crook has shown zero remorse or guilt that someone she recruited into the cult is going to jail for many years. Mack will almost certainly never have children or a family of her own. Her life is virtually over. She will leave prison old, single, childless, infertile and broke.

Kreuk is pretending nothing is happening, as long as she gets what she wants, TV and money privileges. Kreuk did nothing to get Mack out, before or after DOS and has not even spoken about her. Nothing.

All Crook cares about is her shitty career and public image. Kreuk just left Mack there to rot instead of teaming up with Frank Parlato and Catherine Oxenberg behind the scenes to try and get her out. Not even an attempt. What a cold-hearted bitch.

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… I don’t know, and neither do you know that Kreuk did nothing.

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Kristin Crook has shown zero remorse or guilt that someone she recruited into the cult is going to jail for many years.

Evidence? That’s right you have none. Regardless, recruiting/referring someone into a self-help program which is what all MLMs ask people to do all the time has no causal connection to engaging in illegal activities and becoming second in charge of a master/slave sex cult almost a decade later. Nice slippery slope though.

– Mack will almost certainly never have children or a family of her own. Her life is virtually over. She will leave prison old, single, childless, infertile and broke.

While that is a possibility, it is not set in stone. Perhaps if she takes a plea she can turn her life around. A lot of healing will be required and things will never be the same, but she can still live a long life if people are willing to forgive her. But she should have made better decisions and left like others did instead of falling for a reclusive man two decades older with a bad history when she had a career that many only dream of.

– Kreuk is pretending nothing is happening, as long as she gets what she wants, TV and money privileges.

I don’t think she has to “pretend nothing is happening”. It was no longer relevant to her life and hasn’t been since she left half a decade ago. The only thing that brought it back into her life was DOS and the Allison Mack/Smallville connection.

– Kreuk did nothing to get Mack out, before or after DOS and has not even spoken about her.

How would you know? Perhaps she tried to get her out when she moved on but Allison wouldn’t listen.

– All Crook cares about is her shitty career and public image.

I don’t think that’s “all” she cares about. But just like the vast majority of people, I’m sure she does care about them quite a bit. If only Allison had done the same.

– Kreuk just left Mack there to rot instead of teaming up with Frank Parlato and Catherine Oxenberg behind the scenes to try and get her out. Not even an attempt. What a cold-hearted bitch.

Allison got into trouble all by herself. When she crossed the line between victimhood and human accountability is left for the psychological professionals to decide. Kristin isn’t Allison’s keeper. Even NXIVM teaches that, except they take it to an extreme.

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Frank Parlato has a lot of sources from NXIVM. He has been calling out Kreuk on her silence. If Kreuk did something behind the scenes, his sources would of told him.

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It’s called method acting. But like everything NXIVM does, Kristin Crook has it backward. She is pretending to be the lawyer/prosecution, but she’s really the crook.