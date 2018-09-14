Creating “The Nasties’ Corner” – for commenters who want to hate and abuse each other

I believe in free speech and I like good manners.

As a compromise and to accommodate all – starting today, I am going to move comments on posts that have nothing to do with the posts themselves – but are expressions of hatred, anger and mockery toward other commenters – with no semblance of addressing issues actually under discussion in the post – to a brand new section – called “The Nasties’ Corner.”

Here nasty people – usually commenting anonymously – can enjoy abusing each other. Here they can accuse each other of vile things. People can feel free to abuse me also.

The purpose of the Nasties’ Corner is not only to accommodate nasty readers but to make reading the comments section of the rest of the Frank Report easier – since all the nastiest comments can be found in one post – while the remaining posts will feature informative comments that will advance topics under discussion.

In this way, those who delight in demeaning each other can enjoy a special place where it can be indulged and enjoyed and the rest of the blog can remain relatively free of this special behavior.

Yesterday, Frank Report was the recipient of some 160 comments. I am grateful to people interested enough to make the effort to post comments. Roughly 20 of the comments had no discernible relationship to the posts themselves.

Here are some samples of the types of comments I will be moving over to The Nasties’ Corner in the future:

Flowers

Learn to act like an adult, troll-shill. Your comments usually sound like they were written by a 13 year-old Jr. High student. Most of you troll’s [sic] can’t even use the words “your” and “you’re” properly. You sound like an uneducated group of morons.

Anonymous

In reply to Flower Power.

More bullshit from flowerpot. Go away ya whiney bitch. You add nothing here. Take your meds and go watch your soaps.

Flowers

In reply to Flowers Dysfunctional Life.

Hmmm….I’ve never discussed my personal life here, freaky stalker troll. But you, being the obsessed stalker that you are, have INVENTED an imaginary life for me in your bizarre posts about me. Why so concerned about my life, freak?

I’ve mocked Scott because of his age?? Uh ….no, I never did that , but so funny that you’re paying close attention to my posts, creepy obsessed stalker freak.

And I attacked “nice” Heather? LMAO. Nice Heather (who is the same troll-shill who used to post as “Mom”) had just posted that she thought every person who had ever taken a NXIVM course was stupid for not realizing that NXIVM was a criminal organization, and so they should all have their names publicly posted here.

Yeah… Heather the troll-shill seems very sweet.

Actually, you’re probably “Heather” writing under a new name again.

Right?

Flowers

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

Scott, you forgot to mention your agenda to mock, insult and belittle all other posters, as well as your agenda to introduce a totally fake, Alex Jones-style, conspiracy theory narrative, for the sole purpose of throwing in a disruptive red herring.

You need to add those 2 items to your post.

DO IT NOW !!

Scott Johnson

Flowers, I don’t have to mock, insult, and belittle you, because you do it all by yourself. Describe my “conspiracy theory.” IDIOT.

[Fake] Scott Johnson

This “Scott Johnson” above is an imposter who posts inane messages for no other purpose than to make me look like a jerk. I am the real Scott Johnson and am a genuine gentlemen. Frank, ban the imposter. DO IT NOW!

Fake Scott Johnson

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

The “Scott Johnson” above is not only an imposter, but is also an anonymous coward who is afraid to come on to my radio show. This ANONYMOUS COWARD knows I would decimate him in an honest debate where he would not be able to hide behind a fake screen name. Not only is he an ANONYMOUS COWARD, but he likes to promote Amway multi-level marketing scams using my name. Frank, ban the imposter. DO IT NOW!

Scott Johnson

In reply to Sick Scott.

No, I’m not mentally ill, but it’s obvious that you are. Provide examples of what you’re accusing me of being. LIAR.

Anonymous

In reply to Sick Scott.

Hey jizz, Scooter is an asshole but you forgot racist. You left wing turds make Scooter look like he has half a brain.

Reality

There is no doubt you are an ignorant a-hole who shares the same nutsack with flowerpot.

What a Freak

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

Scott, your wife would love for you to have other women. Guess she will have to settle for your hand & a tissue.

Flowers

In reply to Just Facts.

Hey there Moronic Fucktard

Nice of you to write yet another post based entirely on assumptions, including the incorrect assumption I wrote the post you replied to.

I didn’t, but I did write 2 other posts today which do have my name on them. So if you want to criticize the ones I actually did write, my then I’ll reply back to you.

Good luck, MF, though I’m bettING that you’re going to need a lot more than luck, soon.

ShadowState sucks balls

Oh fuck off with that shit! Assclown

Anonymous

In reply to Flowers.

An ugly cunt like you would never have to worry about it. Fat ugly and stupid is a way of life for you.

Serious Paper Cut

In reply to Just Facts.

Do you miss your Mother with that mouth loser?

***

Albert

In reply to 💋my ass.

Hey flowers your ass smells just like the rest of your body. Your putrid stench should forever leave here. Take your feministic crap to some alt leftist site where you fit in with your ignorance.

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

No, I can count on the fingers of one hand the number of your useful (non insult, off topic) posts.

In fact I can count them on just the middle finger of one hand.

Scott, move on, please, to some other blog where people don’t know yet how worthless your comments are.

***

Fake Scott Johnson

n reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

How dare you post using my good name! I am the REAL SCOTT JOHNSON. LOL.

Libtards like Sara will never escape the Grey aliens and CIA implants that the FBI put in my head.

I read about it during my 4 years undercover at Scamway. LOL

Scott Johnson is a moron spammer

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

Every time the mirror looks back at Scotty, the mirror cracks into a thousand pieces. If Scotty Potty had any sympathy, he would spare his mirror the stress.