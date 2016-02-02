Reader: Raniere ‘effectively a wolf… underhanded, nefarious, devious’… ‘via hypnosis’!

AN OBSERVER writes:

It’s not incomprehensible. Malcolm Muggeridge once said: “The depravity of man is at once the most empirically verifiable reality, but at the same time the most intellectually resisted fact.”

If true, the notion that this guy [Keith Raniere] does things like this makes him a hypocrite and possibly one of the worst kinds. Because on the outside, he is a sheep. He presents himself – or is presented – as an ethical man, and people are reigned into this group based on good things like growing in empathy and compassion, improving themselves, making a difference in the world, etc., But on the inside, he’s effectively a wolf whose purposes are nefarious, underhanded and devious, e.g. using people via hypnosis for their time, money, and predatorily seeking women (and underage girls) to have sex with. The only reason one could possibly feel sorry for someone like him if he does these things is that he’s a pathetic human being who is an utter moral imbecile despite any intellectual aptitude.