Another woman speaks out: ‘I thought he was insane’

A woman who I will call “Lisa” told me about yet another woman who Raniere slept with, a woman I will call “Mary.”

According to Lisa, Mary was referred to Keith by Nancy Salzman who had been counseling Mary.

Lisa said: “Nancy Salzman knew Mary’s’ vulnerabilities because she had counseled her and Nancy helped abuse Mary and helped destroy her. Together they did destroy her. Together Nancy and Keith conspired to get her to sleep with Keith. Then they took control of her life.”

Mary declined to talk to me other than to say that Raniere did try to destroy her and that she has left NXIVM/Executive Success Programs (ESP).

I asked Lisa, what about you?

Lisa admitted that she too slept with Keith. She said, “With me he used Pam Cafritz. Her come on line was ‘it is spiritual sex’. Pam was advocating that I should stop resisting his advances, giving me the green light. Keith said Pam is his ‘heart love.’ It scared me and that was my response. It did not seem like spiritual sex, it seemed like polygamy. I though he was insane. He wanted to take control of my life. He took control of Mary’s life and he tried to destroy her.”

Did he destroy your life? I asked Lisa.

“No. Keith is a monster but I got out early.”

Mary did not and is paying the price today, Lisa says,