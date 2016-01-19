Reader notes ‘dark heart’ of Clare and Sara’s escape from NXIVM

A reader, with some inside knowledge of NXIVM, writes: Sara Bronfman seems to have extricated herself from NXIVM’s clutches for the most part upon her marriage it seems.

Sara may have actually woken up and smelled the coffee after time away. I guess we will never really know. Not that that exonerates her with the damage her money caused.

Clare Bronfman on the other hand is just as culpable as Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere and deserves to go down with them. She seems to be the one who appears in court and brings all the lawsuits these days. I think it was Kristin Keeffe who said in her conversation with Barb Bouchey ” Clare has a dark heart”

Artist's conception: "The heart of NXIVM"

Artist’s conception: “The heart of NXIVM”