Is it a lie? Like Raniere’s running claims, Cafritz’s claim to winning 5th Ave. mile not found in records of race

Keith Raniere refers to Pam Cafritz as his “heartlove” when pitching other women for a romp in the boudoir. He has to call her something since Pam was often his “wing” woman, using her skills to persuade women and evidently sometimes children to sleep with Raniere.





In an earlier post, a reader wrote that, like her master-husband, Pam is also a prevaricator.





The post said Pam lied about winning the 5th Ave Mile, an annual 1 mile road race in New York City that attracts some of the fastest runners in the world..





Here is what Pam writes about herself on the NXIVM/Raniere women’s group JNESS website:





“In addition to her pursuits in the humanities, Pamela also developed a keen ability to build organizations; in the early 1990s she started and built a network of over 90,000 individuals in a consumerist organization designed to help people have more financial freedom and a better quality of life. Additionally, she served corporately as the Vice President of Human Relations. During this time, as a natural extension of her pursuit of human excellence, she trained to become an elite runner and placed 1st in the open international division of the 5th Avenue Mile.”





Well here we go again:.





Raniere said he tied for the New York State record in the 100 yard dash sometime in the 1980’s, yet there are no records of this I was able to confirm anywhere.





Cafritz says she won the 5th Ave. Mile sometime in the 1990’s.





Aside from the obvious omission of not naming the year, Cafritz also does not name her winning time. There also appears to be no record of her victory.





(A source told me she has seen a photograph Pam displays in hers and Raniere’s home on Flintlock, showing Pam winning some race, with her running past a finish line. However, my source was unclear about what race it was.)





However, a reader, with inside knowledge of NXIVM, and their athletic abilities, helps us with further insight:





“Below is the link for the International Open elite division of the 5th Avenue mile that Pam Cafritz claims to have won. Nowhere is her name listed. [the link lists all winners since 1981]





“Now Pam may have actually run an age group division off the 5th Avenue mile, but she would not have even placed in that either. She was nowhere near close to being a top runner in the Capital District at any time. She actually wasn’t even the fastest of the NXIVM girls when they put together teams for Freihofers Run for Women and that is a 5k (3.1 mile race).





“Wonder what the NY Road Runners Club would think of the lie on the JNESS website?”





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fifth_Avenue_Mile

————–

To answer the question: I do not know what the NY Road Runners Club might think of a lie on a Raniere-inspired women’s group website.

But I do know this – in this day of gender equality – it seems to us that if a man, Raniere, can lie about his running records, it is only just and fair that his women can lie equally well.





It also shows – if it is true that both of them are lying – that he has taught his pupil well.





If anyone has information on Pam Cafritz’s winning [or not winning] the 5th Ave. Mile, or, for that matter, on Keith Raniere (Vanguard) tying for first place in New York State in the 100 yard dash, would you please forward it to me?





In the meantime, what shall we think of a women’s group whose founder is a liar? if she is a liar? What will women be able to learn from such a group?











