Reader: No way Raniere a killer!

A reader writes about Keith Raniere and his “killer” claim on the 2009 video:

As much as I think this guy is a fraud, I think he just misstated what he meant when he said those words in the video. I think he was just trying to say that people have been killed for taking on the beliefs that he has. I don’t think Raniere is a killer. He’s effectively just a new-age “hippie” who wants to have sex with a bunch of women, gamble, talk about “peace and love”, play volleyball, pretend he’s smart, and do nothing most of the time while being looked upon as some sort of special somebody because he needs validation. Will he use the Bronfman’s money to bully and coerce people through litigation who hinder the satisfaction of his motives? Definitely. Will he try to order their murders? I don’t think so.