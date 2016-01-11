Calling law enforcement: 2009 Video– Either Raniere is a murderer or a liar

Commenting on the www.youtube video where Keith Raniere speaks about “killing” provoked this comment from Jamie Moses:

Frank this exchange is remarkable. I’ve watched it at least three times. The disconnect between her accusation and his answer is stunning. And here’s a guy who says on video that he’s had people killed. I don’t believe it…. but wouldn’t you think law enforcement would want to to confront him with this tape and ask for an explanation. Then what? He either confesses to murder or confesses he’s a liar. Raniere painted himself in a corner here…. can’t someone take advantage of it?

WOMAN: … our company is falling apart.

RANIERE: You don’t have the experience of leadership. You don’t have the experience of preserving people’s lives with what you say. And the truth of the matter is ..

WOMAN: Well in a way neither do you.

RANIERE: Yes I do.

WOMAN: No you don’t… because your only company before this was Consumers Buyline and that in my understanding fell apart within a few years or went downhill after a couple years when you got sued or whatever it was.

RANIERE: Well, here’s the thing, I’ve been shot at because of my beliefs. I’ve had to make choices: should I have bodyguards? Should I have them armed or not? I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs and because of their beliefs and because of things that I’ve said. And I’m mindful of that and I’m leading an organization that’s doing something very good.