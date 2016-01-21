Reader: mentions venue of alcohol-inspired joyful photos





A reader writes:





That picture of Allison and Kristen (above) was taken on the Branson Island, bought for no less than 250K away from the little people where they flew in no doubt on the $11 million dollar private jet bought by the Bronfmans, where the ESPians were surely having a joyful time planning what it takes to be noble and ethical while partying hard, tanning on the beach, pole dancing, and surely using the condoms provided in those rooms!

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Here are some more pics from that joyful time— The handsome drunk with Sara Bronfman is Richard Branson. She is teaching him Rational Inquiry.