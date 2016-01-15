Reader laughs at Raniere’s rain making story

A reader writes:

Hahahahahahahahaha!

It has been assessed by various studies that over 70% of the people in cults are women. I don’t know if this is because they are more compassionate or more gullible than men in general. I think it’s probably both. However, it looks this “Janet” wasn’t gullible enough to to fall for the idiotic nonsense spewed out by – as Bug’s Bunny would say – a maroon. It was obvious his little “head” with its little “brain” was talking.

Keith Raniere uses supernatural power to make it rain on a potential female student while he remains dry.

Artist’s conception: Raniere makes it rain on a woman he wants to bed, while he remains dry!