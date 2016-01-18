‘Cult Basher’: Raniere and his ‘pimp women’ harem helpers

Mahatma Gandhi is compared to Keith Raniere by Nxivm members.

Dr. Martin Luther King





Reader not finding much similarity between Gandhi and Martin Luther King and Keith Raniere.





‘CULT BASHER,’ referring to our last post http://frankreport.com/2016/01/17/woman-who-slept-with-raniere-tells-her-shocking-story/, writes:

I applaud this woman for telling her story. I don’t applaud her for the gullibility she revealed of herself as she kept giving such a guy who was screaming red flags of sociopathy from the moment she met him, and especially so after he fetched his pimp women on her to be love bombed.

However, I can definitely understand it was her vulnerable state of mind that made it easier to be so.

Sociopaths are known charmers who feed off of people’s vulnerabilities. That’s what makes them so dangerous as leaders of a human potential/LGAT [Large Group Awareness Training] group that is actually a hidden cult, since the whole point of a participant’s willingness to expose their vulnerabilities – emotional or otherwise – that are holding them back from achieving their potential – that’s the story at least – is so that they can overcome them, not so that they can be manipulated for whatever underhanded motivation is desired.

In the case of Raniere, that appears at least to be: to sleep with women, ingratiate his ego, and use their money however he sees fit, mostly to do the former two things.

True ethical leaders who have an actual message they believe in are out there on the front lines, people like Martin Luther King, Jr. (whose birthday is being celebrated today), Gandhi, Malcolm X, Jesus, Buddha, Dalai Lama, etc..

Ironically, these are the people these cult members like to quote ad nauseum just to recruit into their human potential “courses”. They aren’t hiding behind their lovers in a Half Moon townhouse playing night games of volleyball, celebrating their birthday for an entire week, and perpetually trying to extend their harem of women through their pimp women.