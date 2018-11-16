Reader: KAR, a man of evil

By a Reader:

KAR bail package sounds like an advertisement package, not a real legal document. It is full of BS testimony of what a great guy KAR is and why he should be granted bail.

The Judge already refused 10 Million dollars with armed security guards while staying within the reach of the DOJ/FBI in NYC.

KAR now believes a motion on “What a great guy KAR is and what he has done for the world (minus all the illegal crap KAR has pulled) will change the ruling with 1/10th the bail (which is still not KAR’s) and he gets to go back to his old stomping grounds of Clifton Park where KAR seems to have political/law enforcement protection?

KAR is still burning through “other people’s money”. The properties that are going to be put up are most likely those that cannot sell anyway because they have the CULT stink on them.

He is still a flight risk. If he can get three fools to put up $1 million, won’t his foolish followers put up the funds to get him out of the country? He is the ringleader of the CULT.

Without his evil mind plotting to do illegal behavior, Clare would still be riding her ponies, Nancy would still be in private practice and teaching NLP courses, Lauren would have a real job, be married with children and have a relationship with her father. Kathy would of never moved from Alaska and would have a relationship with her family and her now adult son.

Or they might of fallen for another stupid scam.

Clare Bronfman was an equestrian before she became a Nxian.

Editor’s note: And Allison Mack? Perhaps she would be still acting in TV, but for her mentor who taught her the “effective tools to achieve success and greater happiness” learned exclusively from Executive Success Programs.

How many people have suffered from the “ethics, logical analysis and problem-solving skills” of one sinister person?

KAR of ESP and DOS