I received this email today from a reader:





Frank, are you aware of those photographs of Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack at a NXIVM event in Albany, New York in 2009?





Also in attendance was the Native American actor and “activist” Russell Means, who played the father in the film The Last Of The Mohicans. Kristin Kreuk and Alison Mack, obviously using their fame to represent NXIVM, were onstage with a microphone as was Russell Means.





Isn’t it true that NXIVM were targeting prominent Native Americans so that they can lay claim to land, that Keith Raniere would control with his own currency!? There are still some photographs online, but I can’t seem to find the ones with Russell Means. They are definitely there though.





Provided some photos. Siobahn Hotaling is in one of them.

It is not clear who posted this video – whether it was a fanboy or Kreuk’s paid staff.

One thing is certain the music is over the top ….





http://www.popscreen.com/v/6t4kK/Kristin-Kreuk-in-Albany-New-York-2009





The movie proclaim Kristin Kreuk is the best.





Allison seems a little sleepy.





It could be sleep deprivation.





Kristin Kreuk [r] and Allison Mack at a Nxivm gathering

Can she stay awake through the entire event?





‘

Kristin Kreuk with Allison Mack. Kristin got out of Nxivm safely. Her recruit Allison Mack is headed to prison.

Kristin Kreuk and a sleepy Allison Mack at a Nxivm gathering. Keith Raniere loved to lull students to sleep so that he could implant hypnotic suggests in their susceptible subconscious minds.

Kreuk was supporting an organization called Executive Success Programs

From NXIVM's Website

My master is bad so he went to prison which is good but he is my master which is bad.

NXIVM is led by this prince of a man, Keith Alan Raniere, known also as The Vanguard.

When the brand is looked at as it appears on the person, right side up the "A" and "M" are far more visible. One has to look at the brand sideways to see the "K" and the "R."

After a time, Keith Raniere and Allison Mack introduced this meaningful symbol – which represents, they said, the four elements. It was branded on the pubic region of female slaves with a white-hot cauterizing pen.

MK10ART's portrait of Dr. Brandon Porter working with a young slender woman on a human fright experiment - in order to create a more noble civilization.

MK10ART created this marvelous painting. It is of Dr. Brandon Porter and one of his subjects for a human-fright study he was conducting. These studies were going on in Albany – the headquarters of NXIVM – where Kristin Kreuk came to lend her name and support.





This is a copy of the latest paperwork for NXIVM. No, a confidentiality agreement is not necessary to read it. It is a letter, filed with the court, from Keith Raniere's attorney - for the judge - to get him out on bail.

This is a copy of the latest paperwork for NXIVM. No, a confidentiality agreement is not necessary to read it. It is a letter, filed with the court, from Keith Raniere’s attorney – for the judge – to get him out on bail.