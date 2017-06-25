Reader: Is Ludwika Paleta Branded? Is hubby, Emiliano Salinas, still with gay lover Alex Betancourt?

A reader asks: Does anyone know what Ludwika Paleta and her husband Emiliano Salinas are doing about the DOS slavery? She is pretty famous in Mexico and deeply accepted the Society of Protectors’ (SOP) hazing and demoralizing of women. Any woman that endured the hazing and degradation of SOP is a prime candidate for DOS.





In the world of Raniere, it is a natural progression after taking the SOP Complete courses, to become a slave in DOS. Is she branded? I think it’s likely. What about Alex Betancourt? No mention of him on this blog, yet he is the biggest male leader in Executive Success Programs / NXIVM / Society of Protectors. Also Emiliano Salinas’ business partner and rumored former “partner” in other ways. What’s happening with Alex & Emi?





Alejandro 'Alex' Betancourt may be indicted. Next!

Alejandro ‘Alex’ Betancourt

Answer: Mr. Raniere’s followers were surprised when Emiliano Salinas and Alejandro ‘Alex’ Betancourt broke up their longtime “gay marriage.”





But they understood that for Mr. Salinas to be outed as gay would be bad for Mr. Raniere’s work in Mexico where attitudes remain less friendly to gay lifestyles than America.





This may be one of the reasons why Mr. Salinas and Mr. Betancourt kept their gay relationship secret. And one of the reasons why Mr. Raniere approved the breakup.





The marriage of Mr. Salinas to sex symbol actress Ludweka Paleta may have been in large part Mr. Raniere’s genius: How better to advance the ideal of his virile, man’s man Mexican leader Mr. Salinas in the eyes of Mexican men and women than having him marry a famous, beautiful sex-symbol movie star.





The problem with this, according to sources, is that it devastated Mr. Betancourt, [Mr. Salinas’s longtime gay partner.]





Longtime partners Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas

Sources say Mr. Betancourt has not gotten over the breakup with longtime lover Mr. Salinas with whom he expected to live with the rest of his life.





Mr. Betancourt discovered Mr. Raniere in 2002. He opened a center in Mexico City in 2006 – and today, it is one of ESP’s most successful centers worldwide.

Mr. Betancourt, much like Mr. Salinas, has been largely a closeted gay. Mr. Betancourt is one of the highest-ranking executives and trainers in Mr. Raniere’s organization.

He is also President and CEO of Prorsus Capital, whose mission is finding investment opportunities in Latin America. Mr. Salinas is vice president. The business is based on Mr. Raniere’s technology for “serving humanity and moving us all forward.”

DId Ludwika get branded? Hard to say.

DId Ludwika get branded? DOS slaves aren’t saying.

Whether Ms. Paleta is branded on her pubic region as a DOS slave is a difficult question to answer.

Some say she was encouraged to do so by Mr. Salinas, but since she has preformed with little to no clothing in the past, the branding of Mr. Raniere’s initials on her pubic region might preclude her option of doing that in the future. On the other hand, at 38, with three children she may be doing little to no nude displays going forward.

Ms. Paleta recently gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

She married the wealthy Mr. Salinas in 2013. Mr. Salinas’ father, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, was president of Mexico from 1988 to 1994.





Mr. Salinas co-owns ESP centers in Mexico City, and Guadalajara.





He is a founding member and general coordinator of the INLAK’ECH Peace Movement, based on the teachings of Mr. Raniere, which was created in 2008 to bring about a violence-free Mexico.





According to high ranking Raniere-disciples, Mr. Salinas, next to Clare Bronfman, is one of the largest financial supporters of Mr. Raniere,





Perhaps some intrepid reporter in Mexico, maybe even Alejandro Junco, father of DOS slave Rosa Laura Junco, could be the one to shed some much-needed Mexican light on the wayward ways of Raniere and his followers.