Reader: In response to the defender of ESP

Students show Vanguard tribute for his teachings,

A recent post gave an opportunity to an ESP defender to explain in her own words the value of ESP and Keith Raniere.

A reader has a rebuttal:

Another Frog in Boiling Water

By a reader

“To date, the intensives have imparted to over 400,000 individuals.”

ESP has been in business for 20 years. That would mean an average of 20,000 people a year taking ESP courses. Which is complete and utter bullshit.

There were probably no more than 10,000 people and that is generous who had assigned ESPIAN numbers when the Saratoga in Decline blog was publishing.

John Tighe had the members list (we now know it was illegally obtained but whatever).

There is no way that ESP has “schooled” 390,0000 people since say 2012.

I am pretty sure Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson would know the exact numbers that went through their sites and can squelch this example of creative accounting in a nanosecond.

And this little gem: – “I have seen with my own eyes millionaires being built by Vanguard; people such as , Rosa Laura Junco de la Vega, Clare W. Bronfman, Sara R. Bronfman, = DADDIES and GRANDS MONEY aka Inherited or trustafarian money.

VANGUARD lost, no, make that robbed, over $100 million of the Bronfman’s money. They had to beg the trustee for a loan against their future inheritance. This is a fact and stated in court documents.

“Since 1998, he built the following multi million dollar companies: Executive Success Programs, NXIVM Corporation” – Now you sound even more stupid. These are the same companies just re-branded with a name change. One and the same. Knife Media hides behind a paywall and probably loses money hands over fist. Rosa Laura’s father is probably funding this failed experiment. How many paying subscribers do they have? And why is Jens Erik pimping his output to the HuffP which we know does not pay bloggers for content generally. He is doing it for free for exposure. (as an aside – The Huffington Post does hire and pay editorial staffers, but Jens Erik is not an editorial staffer)

And this example of WORD SALAD “allows us to build an internal civilization and have it manifest in the external world” WTF is an internal civilization? Bueller?

Students show Vanguard tribute for his teachings,

Students show Vanguard tribute for his teachings.