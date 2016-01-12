Readers: Did Raniere plant child porn on Tighe’s computer, like Bronfman allegedly hacked her dad’s computer?

A reader writes:

NOT EXAMPLES IN VIRTUES OR MORALITY

With mega millions in their pockets, bought political connections, and the mindless submission to a dirty pervert who has ordered his followers in general to gaslight his enemies at their homes and elsewhere, and specifically, ordered Clare Bronfman to put a key-logger program on her own father’s computer, why isn’t it plausible that NXIVM simply found a way to plant such evidence on Tighe’s computers? After all, this Raniere guy has gotten away with far more shenanigans than most because of money and the name of his most prominent supporters.

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Another reader writes:

In fairness, it’s pretty easy to hack into someone’s PC and turn it into a porn server, without the PC owner even knowing it. We know that nxivm knows how to do computer hacking, they did it to Edgar Bronfman’s computer.





What better way to get rid of a pesky critic like Tighe than to remotely plant some kiddie-porn on his computer, then arrange to have his computer subpoenaed and searched.



