Reader: Did NXIVM classes degrade executive skills of students?

In a recent post Raniere studied a host of programming methods and created NXIVM, I wrote, “What I saw was that the more classes they took, the less capable they were of functioning in the world, but the more obedient they were to the cult of Raniere/Salzman.”

A reader made this comment:

It’s no surprise that taking more courses made them more obedient to the cult. That’s the whole point of a cult!

But you seem to be saying that “Executive Success Programs” achieves the exact opposite of its name: it degrades the executive skills of its students.

Do you think that the suppression of critical thinking by members that is necessary to keep them in the cult, was taking a toll on the students’ ability to deal with the world outside the cult?

Does attending 'repetitive' NXIVM classes do the opposite of what is claimed and actually lessen the life skills of students, making them more dependent on the Cult of NXIVM?

Does attending ‘repetitive’ NXIVM classes do the opposite of what is claimed and actually lessen the life skills of students, making them more dependent on the Cult of NXIVM?