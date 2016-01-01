Ex-NXIVM member gives insight into Raniere’s imprisonment of ‘Danny’ Fernandez

Mariana Fernandez

This came from a reader:

Marianna Fernandez is Keith Raniere’s live-in-lover who he took under his “wing” when she was brought to the United States by her parents from Mexico and left here with her brother (Adrian) and two other sisters (Daniela and Camellia) illegally.

The story was told to the NXIVM community that Pam Cafritz (another live-in-lover of Raniere) was to take care of the Fernandez children which was a joke among the community since Pam couldn’t even take care of herself.

Marianna was underage when Raniere started to groom her for a sexual relationship and most likely was underage when he first had sex with her.

Danny Fernandez, Marianna older sister, is the one who was kept imprisoned by Raniere because she refused to become a “hacker” of Clare Brofman’s father’s emails and other emails that became infected via the “bug” Clare planted on her father’s computer.

Rumor is some of these emails went to the World Jewish Federation, Hilary Clinton and others when Clare Bronfman sent her father a picture of with a key logger in it. When he didn’t open it, she made a “special” trip to his home to show him the picture in order to plant the bug in this computer.

Later, Danny and Marianna’s mother both were imprisoned and meals were brought to them by none other than their brother/son Adrian Fernandez who goes by the nickname “Fluffy”.

Danny worked on the heartstrings of Nancy Salzman’s son in law Ben Meyers (married to her daughter, Michelle) who went to Keith Raniere a couple of times asking that he release her from her bondage of imprisonment. Ben Meyers is either totally blind to what hot water Rainier is getting him into or he is becoming his evil Mimi-me.

While I was still active in NXIVM, I found it odd that Danny had disappeared from the community and when I asked Karen Unterreiner (Raniere’s longest lover from his RPI days and has been with him through all his illegal businesses) where Danny was, her explanation to me was, she was working on her breach and was being defiant with Keith.

There is much information in this court filing, (the transcript of the conversation between Barbara Bouchey and Kristin Keeffe)

http://culteducation.com/group/907-nxivm/28865-transcript-filed-in-people-nys-vs-barbara-bouchey-ind-no-34-7323.html