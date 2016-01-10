Reader: Debunking Raniere: He doesn’t have the charisma of L. Ron Hubbard, David Koresh, Rev. Sun Myung Moon, or Even Charlie Manson

Jamie Moses writes:

What is wrong with that Irene Gardner from the Times Union? How could she just reprint Raniere’s claims unquestioningly?

[see 1988 06 26 Times Union Troy man has a lot on his mind]

Raniere actually would be funny if he wasn’t causing so much damage to people…. It’s difficult to believe one person could be so full of horse manure.

I watched the YouTube videos again this morning. The contrast of the pyramid scheme swindler to the guy sitting on the couch saying he’s been shot at and had people killed is fascinating. It’s laughable that the statement was to change to subject because he says that in response to her telling him he’s not a leader who knows what he’s doing because his Consumer Buyline business tanked.

So he says, “you don’t know, I’ve been shot at…” Even forgetting the fact that (I’m certain) it’s not true, what does that have to do with your consumer business blowing up in your face?

Also I thought the same thing you did when I read that Raniere had mastered computers…. at the time he claims he mastered computers they were all mainframe computers of enormous size and residing in huge corporations like Xerox, IBM, AT&T, companies that could afford them.

I’m sure any corporation would be happy to let some 4 year old come in and play with their mainframes. Personal computing didn’t become a reality until the 1980s… although IBM built a prototype in 1975.

He taught himself high school mathematics in nineteen hours at the age of twelve

As I remember it, high school had several math curricula, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, statistics and calculus. Most of them had classes 1 and 2…. so algebra 1 and algebra 2. He taught himself all those curricula in 19 hours? And those people at NXIVM are swallowing this story?

So if you put a difficult calculus problem in front of Raniere today he’s going to solve it immediately? Is that right? I’d be surprised if this stuttering idiot remembers his phone number.

The more I study this guy the more I realize that the problem with Raniere from both a journalist and a movie script point of view is that he’s really not very exciting. There is absolutely no fire in this man. He’s just a nerdy little sleaze that’s invented and adopted this guru/genius role and used it to wheedle his way into the purses and minds of a bunch of needy, vulnerable women.

Honestly, although NXIVM operates like a cult, I don’t believe Raniere rises to the level of cult figure. He doesn’t have the charisma of an L. Ron Hubbard, David Koresh, Rev. Sun Myung Moon, etc. Even Charlie Manson is more interesting and charming than Raniere.

That’s probably why he hides from everyone. He’s got that little circle of dysfunctional women around him and that’s all he needs. They take care of everything else.

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Photos below are L. Ron Hubbard and Charles Manson.

Charles Manson