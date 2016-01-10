A Baker’s dozen: Are these 13 lies Raniere told followers?

Question: If you come to a Vanguard because he tells you he can teach you the truth – about yourself and the world – does he have to be a truthful person himself?

Below is a list – I am sure readers can think up a few more…. of 12 very suspect statements made by Keith Raniere:

He understood computers at age 4; in 1964 (when computers were largely unknown to public use and in their infancy [as they were when he was 4])

He was the East Coast Judo Champion at age 11 and/or 12. (no known record of this)

He tied the New York state record in the 100 yard dash. (no record of this)

He was a professional computer programmer at age 13, in 1974. (In 1974 computers were only available to a few giant corporations, not the public. Did Xerox, IBM, AT&T hire the 13 year old boy to program their enormous computers?)

He just wanted to teach 12 year old Rhiannon Rogers math. (He raped her).

Gina Hutchinson was a Buddhist Goddess born on earth to aid him. (she committed suicide)

He sleeps only 2-4 hours per night. (Girlfriends laugh because he sleeps all day).

Toni Natalie would bear his child who would change the history of the world. (No child)

Barbara Boucher would bear his child who would change the history of the world (no child)

Gaelen Keeffe was adopted after his mother died in childbirth and the father is unknown. (Raniere is the actual father and Gaelen’s mother, Keeffe, who, at last report, is alive and well, has fled with her son from Raniere.)

He had a system to beat the commodities market, (He lost $70 million of other people’s money)

He had an excellent, fully vetted partner (his best friend) to invest in real estate with and he knew the plan would be a success for Clare and Sara Bronfman. (The partner absconded with $10 million and the project lost additional millions).

Here’s a baker’s dozen, a lie by omission.

Raniere says in his bio he “transformed a five-person organization into a corporation of nearly 400,000 in a mere two years. His company, (Consumers’ Buyline, Inc., was responsible for an estimated one billion dollars in product and service sales in its second full year of business and was featured on the American Spotlight. A millionaire at the age of thirty, Keith Raniere was worth $50 million only two years later.”

What he does not say is that more than 15 attorney generals in various states began investigating his company based on complaints made by his customers of fraud. He entered into an agreement with the New York State Attorney General to close the company, pay a fine and never operate a similar company in the future.

On the topic of what you don’t tell us means more than what you tell us:

If Raniere was really “worth $50 million” at the age of 30, what happened? Does he still have such a net worth? Or did he fail to tell us that he lost the money? If he lost it, his being worth a lot of money falls into the category of failure, not success.

If he still has it, one wonders, did he report this income on his tax returns?

Artist conception: “Ranieiocchio”