Reader Captures ‘Lost post’ on Raniere, makes comments

Artist representation of Mr, Raniere teaching teens.

Artists conception: “Raniere teaching the daughters of his students”

A reader was kind enough to posts this:

Someone on another wordpress blog had posted the following before it was removed, but it was captured in a post on Rick Ross’ website in the forum on LGAT cults in a NXIVM thread:

Dear Curious Truth Seeker and Others,

There are people who would like to say exactly who they are when they share data. There are many more who would like to share data and don’t. Maybe you are not aware of this or why?

Let’s list some reasons.

1. Don’t want to look foolish for having been part of the group.

2. They have people who try to threaten, intimidate, lie and defame you to try to silence you. (a.k.a. – [steverombom.org])

3. Afraid that people will not want to associate with them anymore.

4. They trump up bogus allegations in a lawsuit against you to try to quiet you and then you spend thousands, for years, defending yourself to prove the truth.

5. Those that really know data want to put this behind them and move on with their lives in part because of the reasons stated above.

How is it known that Keith likes his women with certain hairstyles & weight?

Here is how.

Hairstyle

1. If you are a woman he is intimately involved with he tells you that he likes your hair long and never to cut any of the length.

2. If you look at the women closest to him you will observe their hair is long either because they are intimately involed with him or they want to be.

Weight

1. He tells you in his scientific opinion what your ideal weight should be, which if you reach it you will look very thin.

2. He tells you if you are heavier than this ideal weight that it has a negative effect on his energy level and it’s hard to be around you.

3. Because there are other women there is a fear he will not see you and see those that are thinner.

4. If you are around the women closest to him you will observe they are obsessed with their weight.

5. You will also observe how often they are on liquid diets, fasting, doing coffee enemas and even some have become bulimic.

I am curious why the “Curious Truth Seeker” only offered these comments to be either rumors or fanning flames. Why NOT offer them as possible “truths?” By not mentioning this as an option it could influence the reader to not think of them as truths.

Is it necessary to be “present” to know that data from another source is accurate or true? I pose an example to ponder:

My neighbor has lived next to me for 20 years. Their house is neat, they are friendly, they buy girl scout cookies, and dress very conservatively. I would consider them a good person. A friend alleges they just raped and beat them. Let’s say there is concrete evidence to prove this. But, you were not “present.” Does that mean it did not happen or that it’s not accurate data?

I am curious why the “Curious Truth Seeker” asks those that are sharing data if they were present. It could influence the reader to diminish the accuracy of the data being shared. Not being present does not mean the data is any less truthful.

I hope this information was helpful and I encourage you to continue to seek the truth and be curious what you find.

Yours truly,

Curious Truth Revealer