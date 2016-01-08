In Billionaire’s Paradise: Old Photos of the Fun Nxians have

In Billionaire’s Paradise

Inside Necker Island, the island’s bikini-clad staff are encouraged to drink and have relationships with guests. A week’s stay costs more than £280,000.

Necker IslandAt Necker, you can do what you like. That’s why you rent the whole island; you have privacy, and can do precisely what you want when you want.

Necker’s party island reputation is probably due to the fact that its owner Richard Branson loves a party as much as anyone else.

Necker IslandThe staff are good looking. There are high-adrenalin activities. Parties are encouraged. And there are condoms in the vanity kit, along with lip salve and sun lotion.

Kate Moss held her 40th birthday party on Necker; Larry Page, the co-founder of Google, got married there and Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia’s co-founder, spent his honeymoon on the island.

Sunset dining.Nelson Mandela and Kate Winslet have been on holiday to Necker.

The living is easy and much of it is outdoors.And so did NXIVM.

Lover Lama and Sara Bronfman are believed to have shared this lovely room with a beautiful view.Reportedly NXIVM held a summit to organize and restructure its enterprise. As I was told by Nancy Salzman a NXIVM course by day was held and at night parties which featured various women doing pole dancing occurred.

The wonderful dining hall where Nancy Salzman told me that when she was there some of the women performed a special treat at night after the Intensive - a pole dancing demonstration.Guests dined and drank the finest food and wines, perhaps few of the participants wanted their attendance to become public knowledge.

The Necker Island seminar occurred in 2007.

Reportedly in the spring of 2010, NXIVM returned.

It was Sara Bronfman who paid for the rental.

Richard Branson with Sara Bronfman

According to a previously published report, Sara arranged a conference there and was in charge of the guest list which included Nancy Salzman and Jim Del Negro as Keith Raniere’s emissaries.

Kristin Kreuk with ESP members at Necker Island for an ESP training.

NXIVM’s Executive Board was reportedly named there. Emiliano Salinas son of the former Mexican president, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, was named Executive of Standards.

Salinas is co-owner of Mexico City’s NXIVM Center. He is also an international trainer with the company. Mexican national, Alejandro Betancourt was named Marketing Executive. Betancourt co-owns and operates Mexico City’s NXIVM Center. This center is said to be the most lucrative center in the NXIVM ‘s organization.

Lover Lama Tenzin with Allison Mack

Mark Vicente, the film maker, was named Executive of Enrollment.

Sara Bronfman [center] at a NXIVM/Executive Success Programs gathering at Necker Island.

Nancy Salzman’s daughter, Lauren Salzman became Chairman of Education. She is described as one of the leading authorities in Rational Inquiry.

Karen Unterreiner was named Executive of Humanities.

Clare Bronfman named herself Chief of Operations. She is also in charge of most of NXIVM’s charitable trusts.

Other attendees at Necker included Canadians Mark Hildreth, Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack, singer M.I.A. & Benjamin Bronfman and their child Ikhyd; and Lama Tenzin Dhonden, Personal Emissary for Peace to His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Richard Branson also was on hand.

It was rumored that NXIVM attendee’s privately discussed the logistics of moving money to avoid taxation. NXIVM had been transferring cash across the border into the US. The Mexican operation was conducted by mail and by carriers.

Ask Ale Betancourt

On the Canadian side, Siobahn Hotaling; NXIVM head trainer from Albany, allegedly was making weekly trips to Canada to pick up cash from the Vancouver operation.

Lauren Salzman during happier days when it seemed that Keith Raniere's teachings would spread all over the world and she would be his queen. She got branded in his name and her world unraveled.

Lauren Salzman during happier days when it seemed that Keith Raniere’s teachings would spread all over the world and she would be his queen. She got branded in his name and her world unraveled.