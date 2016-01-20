Reader asks Hollywood/ Raniere questions

A reader writes to ask:

Of the Hollywood people, I see Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne of the actresses are still heavily involved in NXIVM, Allison Mack lives near Raniere and is an actual Jness leader, and Nicki Clyne also lives there too. I wonder if they are sleeping with Raniere too. Eww! But I don’t see Kristin Kreuk involved anywhere, at least recently.

Also, isn’t Sarah Edmondson an actress and head trainer/coach of the NXIVM center in Vancouver, CA. Mark Hildreth is guy and an actor heavily involved, and Mark Vicente is a director of movies and head trainer/coach of NXIVM centers in Los Angels and co-owns the center in Vancouver with Sarah Edmondson.