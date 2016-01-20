New info suggests fraud by Raniere forces, possible collusion with Holly Trexler

Some fascinating information has come to my knowledge concerning the possibility of perjury by Keith Raniere and minions, Clare Bronfman, Steve Ose, Ben T. Meyers and most importantly Karen Unterreiner.

It appears they may have lied about the location of their computer servers in order to falsely assert jurisdiction in the computer trespass case against Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey and Joseph O’Hara.

It will soon become evident whether or not Underriener aided and abetted the foolish Ben Meyers and Steve Ose as they played a shell game with servers, data and other factors to create a lie.

Bouchey, Natalie and O’Hara were charged with e-felony computer trespass charges for accessing allegedly a password protected website belonging to NXIVM.

Bouchey was sandwiched in with the other two, despite the fact that she had written confirmation that she could use the website from a NXIVM representative.

When the Saratoga County DA declined to prosecute this flimsy and irrelevant case somehow the case was moved to Albany County as if the venue to these alleged crimes magically changed.

Maybe they magically did. That’s the point.

The Albany DA’s Office recused itself because of previous suspicious conduct with NXIVM that created a scandal for the DA a few years ago.

Wondrously, again by magic – a special prosecutor, Holly Trexler, was appointed to “impartially” handle the case.

Trexler used to work under NXIVM attorney Mike McDermott when he was chief assistant DA in Albany County. Both Trexler and McDermott are in private practice.

So – just so you get this straight – Trexler is the special prosecutor for Albany County; she is a lawyer in private practice and has close ties with NXIVM’s attorney.

This stinks like a duck. And walks and quacks like a corrupt duck.

Now evidence has come into my possession that suggests NXIVM deliberately ignored patently obvious information that will require the case to be dismissed and instead fabricated evidence to create jurisdiction where none exists.

I believe the evidence will prove that the alleged crime that NXIVM claimed originally happened in Saratoga County – then shifted to Albany County when the Saratoga County DA refused to prosecute – did not happen in Albany County.

A shell game is being played upon the court.

In the end I believe a special prosecutor (not Trexler of course) may have to be appointed to investigate whether NXIVM and the above named NXIVM officials deliberately misled the court through a series of fraudulent “maneuvers” with NXIVM computers and servers.

Whether Trexler aided and abetted this, turned a blind eye, is merely incompetent or is blinded by a desire to serve NXIVM and/or bill the taxpayer may be a matter for a special prosecutor to determine.

Trexler apparently is paid by taxpayers by the hour for her work.

Whether she or McDermott have been further incentivized by Bronfman/Raniere to indict and prosecute Bouchey, Natalie and O’Hara is not something I am prepared to allege.

The servers – I believe I can demonstrate – were not in Albany County. They could not have been there and the case against Natalie, Bouchey and O’Hara may be based on a deliberate jurisdictional lie (and other possible lies).

How much did McDermott, Pam Nichols, Steve Coffey know?

That is the Bronfman million dollar question.

Expect it to be answered.

Stay tuned.