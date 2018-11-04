Reader: Allison Mack is no devil; these women must take responsibility for their own choices

By JarMa 13

LOL – so dramatic.

Some kinky people had a kinky time.

I can’t believe this is in court.

No one has any accountability. No one is responsible for their actions. It’s Allison Mack’s fault.

If someone says to you “I’m gonna brand you”, you say “NO.”

If they then say, “if you don’t, you’re out of the group”, you say, “I’m gonna miss u girl”.

These are grown ass adults.

They willingly gave the nude pics.

They willingly submitted to branding.

Allison Mack was into helping women empower themselves by becoming a slave to a man named Raniere

It is so ABSURD that this is in court.

The argument is what, “I didn’t want to but I was so afraid of Allison Mack!”?

Please.

Girls have been home tattooing the names of boys they like since the beginning of time. This whole thing is a laugh riot.

No one was forced to do anything they didn’t want to.

They didn’t have the power to force anyone to do anything they didn’t want to.

How is it that the other Smallville girl, Kristin Kreuk, isn’t involved? Oh, because she left!

So people can leave when they want.

Throw this lunacy out of court.

Sold herself to the devil.

Lord. The only devil here is the appalling lack of personal responsibility people take for their own choices.