Editor’s note: It’s been a long time since we heard from Monte Blu, one of the few ardent defenders of the Vanguard to ever submit anything to the Frank Report for publication. I ask readers to treat Monte nicely and to be civil in your comments even while disagreeing with her views.

The actor Monte Blue died long ago.

By Monte Blu

Once he casts his spell, Vanguard holds us in his net of wonder forever. Once you met him, you’re connected to him. No matter where you live. Vanguard is everything. His breath is pure and holy.

With him, a woman is never lonely, for she feels life stirring on all sides. He speaks to the soul. The touch of the Vanguard is sensuous, enfolding the body in his soft, close embrace.

We are tied to the Vanguard. And when we go back to him – we are going back from whence we came.

The Vanguard lives in every one of us. He is one of the most beautiful and magnificent sights in Nature, all admit. He is as near as we come to another world.

Why do we love the Vanguard? It is because he has some potent power to make us think things we like to think. But he does not reward those who are too anxious, too greedy, or too impatient.

For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), it’s always our Self we find in the Vanguard. This is the secret of Rational Inquiry which he blessedly gave to the world.

Vanguard grants each woman new hope. My soul is full of longing for Vanguard and the heart of the great Vanguard sends a thrilling pulse through me. A lot of people attack the Vanguard. I make love to him. The cure for anything is Vanguard.