Raniere’s new University of Higher Education seeks students at $5,000 per month

A few months ago, Keith Raniere started a new teaching program called “Higher Education” or “The University.”

Some call it the University of Higher Education [UHE}

The tuition is $5,000 per month.

Don’t look for it on any website. It is only available for those invited by coaches and upper echelon members of Executive Success Programs.

The “Professors” are coaches, teachers and proctors of Executive Success Programs.

While it is called The University, it is not accredited and its curriculum, sources say, is similar to what is taught in Intensives, only it lasts longer than 16 days.

The University program started about two months ago and lasts for six months to two years.

There are classes in logic, linguistics and other heady topics with a Ranierian slant.

Up to 60 students are said to be attending the University of Higher Education but this information is guarded as a state secret by Raniere enterprises for obvious reasons. After the publication of DOS, there are reportedly several drop outs.

The campus is in Clifton Park.

Please don’t ask any students of the University about what they’re learning for they sign confidentiality agreements.

It is the first university known in the modern age that prohibits people from revealing what they are taught.

Sources say there are openings for students who wish to attend UHE and just now might be the most opportune time to enroll since many people are leaving Mr. Raniere and it is possible that a slight adjustment might be made on the tuition.

Interestingly, the NYS Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, has not sought to do anything about this “fake university”. And Mr. Schneiderman is, of course, the same guy who sued Donald Trump over Trump University. If nothing else, the AG’s inaction will provide everyone with a valuable lesson as to what a few million dollars of political donations can do for your legal problems.

A teacher shows his class the similarities of how the end product of the digestion of knowledge at the University of Higher Education approximates the end product of the digestion of a bull.