Raniere’s attorney speak up – call people who claim Raniere hurt them ‘crazy’, ‘wrong’, ‘not that many’

Channel 10 Albany posted their report of Wednesday’s court hearing: https://www.news10.com/news/local-news/top-ranking-nxivm-members-appear-in-court/1323546944?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_WTEN

Perhaps most interesting is how the lawyers representing Keith Raniere express their confidence that he is innocent.

One of his attorneys, Paul Derohannesian, said, “We feel really good I think so does Keith and we were just talking about this yesterday and today how good our client feels and how good we feel about it right now.”

The lawyers said there are many more people who have been helped by Raniere and his groups than those who think they have been hurt by him.

Of those who claim Raniere hurt them, another one of his attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, said, “They’re crazy. That’s my answer.”

DerOhannesian said of NXIVM critics. “They’re wrong and there are not that many.”