Arizona Mafia and NXIVM– Lauren Salzman’s criminal attorneys are from Arizona

This is peculiar: Lauren Salzman is being represented by two lawyers in her criminal case – Hector J. Diaz and James L. Burke – and both of them are from Arizona.

I have previously reported that Clare Bronfman retained Arizona lawyer Dennis Burke.

Dennis Burke is connected to the Carlos Salinas organization and considered a top member of the Arizona Mafia.

I also speculated that Dennis’ first consideration in representing Clare would not be to protect Clare but to protect Emiliano Salinas – and if need be that he would trade an indictment of Clare to spare Emiliano being charged if he could so arrange it behind the scenes.

Clare has been indicted – Emiliano remains unscathed so far.

But why does Lauren have Arizona attorneys? Because Lauren’s two Arizona lawyers are not licensed to practice in New York they had to make a special application {Pro hac vice] to represent Lauren in New York.

Of course, Burke is a fairly common name – perhaps even in Arizona. But could it be more than a coincidence that Clare has a Dennis Burke from Arizona [a staunch Salinas ally] and Lauren has a James Burke – also from Arizona?

Lauren may know far more than we give her credit for about the Salinas/NXIVM connection and their massive bulk cash smuggling operations. Hence, the need to keep her under wraps.

Viva Arizona.

Her attorneys are:

Hector J. Diaz

Quarles & Brady, LLP

Two North Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-229-5274

Fax: 602-229-5690

Email: hector.diaz@quarles.com

PRO HAC VICE

ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Designation: Retained

James L. Burke

Qurarles & Brady, LLP

Renaissance One

Two North Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-229-5768

Fax: 602-229-5690

Email: james.burke@quarles.com

PRO HAC VICE

ATTORNEY TO BE NOTICED

Designation: Retained

Her $50,000 cash bail was paid by Lorraine Loshin of Canfield, New Jersey, who is reportedly her grandmother.

The question is – who is paying for her high powered Arizona attorneys?

Curiously, James Burke is a litigator who concentrates his practice on white-collar criminal defense and governmental investigations in both state and federal courts.

He is is a former Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Arizona, serving as lead counsel in numerous criminal investigations and jury trials.

Clare’s lawyer, Dennis Burke, was at one time the US Attorney for the District of Arizona.

James L. Burke

During his 12 year tenure at the United States Attorney’s office, Mr. Burke worked in the Organized Crime and Gangs and White Collar Crime Sections. In these roles, he oversaw and prosecuted cases related to organized crime, drug syndicates, financial crimes, securities fraud, and intellectual property crimes. Prior to that, Mr. Burke was a county prosecutor in Seattle, Washington where he tried over 100 jury cases taken to verdict. Mr. Burke has also appeared before the Ninth Circuit on numerous occasions.

Some of James’s significant cases are listed below:

Representation of pharmaceutical company indicted by the federal government for the distribution of human growth hormone (HGH) drug.

Defense of officer of college football bowl committee indicted for campaign contributions to state and federal political candidates.

Representation of financial institution in $8 million property dispute.

Defense of company related to computer intrusion investigation.

Representation of companies relating to FTC allegations of running pyramid schemes.

Defense of firearms company pertaining to ATF investigation.

Defense of various professional athletes.

Representation of physician on charges brought by US attorney for over-prescribing narcotics.

Defense of company related to violation of civil rights allegation levied by Office of Civil Rights.

https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/2018-07-25-lauren-cash-deposit-for-bail.pdf