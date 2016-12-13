Raniere sued ATT, Microsoft; had ass handed to him

Keith Raniere sued ATT and Microsoft for patent infringement. It seems he invented video conferencing. Who knew?

He did have a shared patent. But it got assigned to a shell corporation which got dissolved. If anyone had patent rights, it appears ironically to be Toni Natalie/Foley. As if she would give him a break at this point.

The big corps had big lawyers, and noticed he couldn’t prove he had any patent rights. So naturally he lied under oath, making up stories that he had the documentation.

The judge figured him out as a pathological liar. And not only ruled against him, with prejudice, but seems his behavior to be so extraordinary that he is required to pay the legal fees of ATT and Microsoft.

Sauce for the gander. Requiring his victims to pay his legal fees for suing them is one of his standard tactics.

https://www.google.ca/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://setexasrecord.com/stories/511009015-patent-infringement-case-against-at-t-microsoft-dismissed&ved=0ahUKEwiPy8_W1tTQAhUSz2MKHYS1AB8QqQIIHSgAMAA&usg=AFQjCNEoen0ql5x81BFL9ymN18WE7P3VMw&sig2=odK7YIUWa2KrBBMhliUnWw

http://setexasrecord.com/stories/511009015-patent-infringement-case-against-at-t-microsoft-dismissed

http://www.law360.com/articles/836350/corrected-microsoft-at-t-win-fees-in-exceptional-patent-case

http://ipera.in/patent/item/733-microsoft-and-at-t-granted-1-1m-fees-in-patent-suit.html

https://www.google.ca/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://www.ndtexblog.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Ranier.pdf&ved=0ahUKEwiomNHs2dTQAhVQ72MKHX4mB3cQFggoMAU&usg=AFQjCNH504_s5KXAUbKDctV97pY627oXAw&sig2=bmyvD22p1O8ARKo3-YcNgA

http://www.corpcounsel.com/id=1202766913677/SelfHelp-Guru-Takes-Expensive-Hit-in-Patent-Suit?slreturn=20161101235018

http://techrights.org/2016/09/07/raniere-software-patents-after-alice/