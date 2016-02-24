Fernandez family lacking a male member

According to the Rat, the family entrusted to Pam Cafritz’s care is the Fernandez family of Mexico. This consists of a mother and father, three sisters/daughters and a son – all of whom were/are in the thralldom of the Vanguard.

The Vanguard is also known as Keith Raniere.

One sister and the mother of the Fernandez family [known among the Raniere sisterhood as the Fernandi] have left the marvelous Vanguard.

Two sisters, Mariana and Camilia, are evidently, presently, in the harem of the illustrious, glorious Vanguard, although sources say Mariana is unaware of Camilia’s alleged role in the harem of the perfected one.

One source said when Mariana finds out about Camilia she will not be pleased.

This is of course Mariana’s ethical breach.

According to several sources, Mariana has been living in the same townhouse with Keith and Pamela Cafritz for 12 years. The three live together.

Camilia, who is younger, may have joined the harem of the omniscient Raniere when she was at or under the age of 18. She is a choice and perfected fruit of the fabulous and most exalted one.

She lives in the harem compound with another harem member, Karen Unterriener.

Both sisters – Mariana and Camilia – live in separate, nearby, harem houses, each with a 50 plus year old, long time, elder, harem member.

Another sister, Daniela Fernandez, the middle sister, was once part of the Raniere circle. She was defiant [on various matters according to sources] and was imprisoned for about two years by Raniere in one of the NXIVM homes [literally down the street from her sisters] and Daniela escaped around the time of Vanguard Week when all the harem and her guards were away celebrating the birth of the lord Vanguard.

Despite the Fernandez family being Mexican there appears to be no male in the family capable of protecting the women from Raniere’s polygamous ownership of the females. The traditional mestizo Mexican man would not tolerate such behavior.

Raniere has allegedly been able to bed the sisters, imprison the mother and one of the daughters [Daniela] while the son [nickname Fluffy] and father apparently stand by stupidly helplessly.

If someone did what Raniere did to a Mexican woman in most [mestizo] Mexican families, Raniere would have long ago been taken to task. But, according to some sources, both Fernandez father and son are effeminate and docile; said to be similar to the type of the muxe or muxhe of the pintadas variety [wear men’s clothes, are biological males, but are in effect women.]

Of course other sources dispute this and say that they are not third gender type men at all. But actual men who believe that the infallible Vanguard was in the right to imprison one or more of the women and keep two or more of the Fernandez women in his harem.

This has been rebutted by the common sense argument that ‘what father would allow a man to sleep with several of his daughters, while requiring them to not marry or enjoy the love of a husband’?

What man in all of mestizo Mexico would allow Raniere to imprison his daughter in a room for two years?

Not only that, but the Fernandez ‘men’ aided and abetted the imprisonment without understanding the cause: which was Raniere wanting to impose his sexual dominance on the women of his harem.

My sources tell me, the Fernandez father supported Raniere’s sexual enslavement of his daughters!

No one has confirmed that Fluffy filmed the sexual exploits of Raniere with women, let alone his own sisters, as the Rat alleged.