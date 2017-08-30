NXIVM starts investigation into leaked photos to Frank Report

Yesterday, Frank Report posted several photos from V-Week 2017.

One of them showed about 70 people at dinner. It presented a contradictory view of Clare Bronfman’s claim that there are 270 people in attendance at V-Week.

Instead of being proud of the remaining followers of Keith Raniere – some of whom paid between $2,000- $4800 to be there – leaders of NXIVM seemed angry that someone leaked photos to Frank Report, according to a source familiar with the situation.

NXIVM has begun what might be called an irrational inquiry into who took the pictures.

I suggest NXIVM leaders should make a rational inquiry of their conscience. Should they continue to be part of a company led by a man who devised a program to brand women on their pubic region and collect material for blackmailing them.

NXIVM leaders made a short list of who they suspect might have taken the pictures sent to me. They may start searching people’s phones and rooms at Silver Bay. They may be monitoring people’s computers. NXIVM provided their own internet server to replace the service already available at Silver Bay.

For the remainder of V-Week, I ask those who are leaking to me not do so from Silver Bay, but go offsite, or wait until you leave Silver Bay. Email me from a private secure computer that the NXIVM IT team does not have access to.

You may recall Clare Bronfman allegedly hacked her father’s computer to spy on him for Keith Raniere. I have sources who tell me they know for a fact that this is true.

NXIVM and Miss Bronfman would not hesitate to spy on you.

To rank and file members, as a matter of principle, I would resist turning over your phones for inspection. If you are asked by NXIVM, with the argument that “you should participate in an inspection since you have nothing to hide”, you should respond with “You should not need an inspection if You, NXIVM, have nothing to hide.”

NXIVM has no legal right to inspect or confiscate your phones or your email communications.

As a matter of transparency I will soon publish more leaked documents and photos.

Members of the Society of Protectors at V-Week.

This is not a leaked photo but a photo of what appears to be a Society of Protectors meeting. In the group, one of the first lessons that is taught is via a video of Keith Raniere where he mentions that a man who ejaculates on a woman's face sets a standard of acceptance, polygamy and obedience with a woman.

A Society of Protectors meeting. In the group, one of the first lessons that is taught via a video of Keith Raniere is that a man who ejaculates on a woman’s face sets a standard for her of acceptance, polygamy and obedience.