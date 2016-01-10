Raniere lied about 100 yard dash, Sportswriters reference suggests

How sad it is when you discover your Vanguard has lied to you.





Keith Raniere has told people including evidently the Times Union that as a teen he “tied with the state record for the 100 yard-dash”.





This did not sound true so we looked up the records.





It is apparently not true.





Raniere who was born in 1960 became a teen in 1972.

He stopped being a teen by 1980.





The New York Sportswriters reference lists all NYS High School state champions from 1972 onward for outdoor track.





1977 was the last year the 100 yard dash was run at states. It then became the 100 meter. Nowhere is Vanguard listed.





Here are the winners for state record.





NYSPHSAA boys outdoor track championships





1972

100 yards — Dave Meyer (Berner-8) :09.8

1973

100 yards — Neil Green (Millbook-1) :09.8

1974

100 yards — Willie Smith (Uniondale-8) :09.6

1975

100 yards — Keith Broughton (Williamsville North-6) :09.9

1976

100 yards — Adley Raboy (Maine-Endwell-4) :09.7

1977

100 yards — Ed Vincze (Wheatley-8) :09.6

1978

100 meters — Brian Denman (Boys-PSAL) :10.5

1979

100 meters — Mark McMillian (Corning East-5) :10.6

1980

100 meters — George Nicholas (St. Joe’s-CHSAA) :10.83

1981

100 meters – Bryant Littlejohn (Buffalo Turner-CHSAA) :10.6

Now it is possible that when Raniere says he tied for the state record in the 100 yard dash, he meant that he timed himself at home and found it to be tied with the true record holders.





But we could not find Raniere in the record books.

So here’s a shout out to you, Keith– could you forward to us some proof of your tying for the state record in the 100 yard dash?

I will print it and eat a measure of crow if you do so.

Otherwise I will suspect that you are doing a little bullshitting.

Now of course a lot of people pad thier resume and lie about thier accomplishments.

But Keith, you are supposed to be a beacon of truth to your followers.

If you have lied to them, how can they believe you can lead them to the truth?





Raniere mentally prepares to tie the state record for the 100 yard dash. His modesty is so great that he uses supernatural powers to keep his name out of any known record of his victory.

Artist’s conception: “Raniere readies himself to run in the 100 yard dash.”





