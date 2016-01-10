Did Cafritz, like Vanguard, lie about her running accomplishments?

While it seems likely that Keith Raniere was not telling the truth when he told people he tied for the state record in the 100 yard dash.

But did his long time concubine, Pam Cafritz follow in her master’s footsteps? Lying that is, not running.





A reader tells us: Cafritz’s claim to winning the 5th Avenue Mile Elite division (on Jness) is another lie and can easily be verified by the NY Road Runners Club who put on the 5th Ave Mile.

Pam would tell everyone in the running community that she was training for the Olympics in the mile.





I guess NXIVM is like LSD it makes you think you can do things you really can’t when under the influence. 🙂









