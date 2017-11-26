Raniere in Mexico: Is Emiliano Salinas lying to media, or is there a breakup between him and Raniere?

Aristegui Noticias [AN] reported that Keith Raniere traveled to Monterrey, Mexico to meet with ‘close supporters’ in Monterrey, such as Omar Boone and Carola Garza. The story is of interest because in it, Emiliano Salinas [through official spokespersons] is on record distancing himself from Keith Raniere. This may be a sign of how radioactive Keith Raniere has become.





There are four huge points to the story:

According to ESP Mexico’s public relations team:

1. Emiliano Salinas planned family activities for the next several days, so he cannot go to Monterrey to meet Keith. And Keith is not invited to attend Emiliano’s personal activities; only family and trusted friends were invited.

Frank Report comment: Emiliano has flown to Albany, NY, scores of times to meet with Keith and attend intensives. Year after year, Emiliano traveled to Silver Bay, NY to attend V-Week, Keith’s 10-day birthday celebration. Emiliano’s wife, Ludwika Paleta, purchased 18 Silo Drive, a $500,000 home in Waterford, NY, less than a mile away from the home of Keith Raniere.

The wife of Emiliano Salinas, Ludwika Paleta, purchased a $500,000 home less than a mile from the home of Keith Raniere.

Yet, on Keith’s first known visit to Mexico, Emiliano tells the media he is too busy to meet with him? This tells me that either there is an estrangement, or this is a sly statement meant to make it seem Emiliano is independent of Keith Raniere.

Lauren Salzman appears on stage with Emiliano Salinas, the man who may be the next president of Mexico.

Emiliano Salinas on stage with Lauren Salzman at V-Week 2016 entertaining the ESPian audience which include their leader Keith Raniere, AKA Vanguard.

2. While he is in Mexico, Raniere will not teach any courses at ESP Mexico Centers.

Emiliano with Alex Betancourt.

Partners, Alejandro Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas. Both have the rank of the Green Sash in ESP/

Emiliano claims he and partner, Alejandro Betancourt, own ESP Mexico, which includes ESP’s Centers in Monterrey, Mexico City and León ESP. Emiliano claims ESP Mexico is a simple “licensee” and “facilitator” of ESP courses and methodologies created by Keith Raniere. Keith does not own the business, and will not teach any courses, Emiliano says.

Frank Report comment: Up until now, it would not have been up to Emiliano to declare in advance that Keith would not teach courses. Keith would decide that and if he chose at the spur of the moment to show up and teach a class, Emiliano would be thrilled. Keith would not have needed permission. In the past, if Keith merely showed up, Emiliano would have been willing to lick his boots.

Either Keith told Emiliano to say this or this is clearly not a good sign for Keith and anything but a “Welcome to Mexico, Vanguard.”





The NXIVM executive board. Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM] Alex Betancourt,,Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas - all wearing their prized colored sashes indicating their rank.

Emiliano [far right] sits on stage wearing his Green Sash listening to his superior in ESP Nancy Salzman who holds the rank of Gold Sash.

3. Raniere makes periodic visits to Mexico.

Frank Report comment: This is a total lie. Keith has never been known to go to Mexico. No one in ESP I have spoken to has heard of him setting foot in Mexico. The only known places outside of the USA Keith has been known to visit in the past decade are Fiji [Wakaya Island] and Dharmasala, India [to cajole the Dalai Lama to come to Albany]. This ‘periodic visits’ to Mexico sounds like a way to disguise the fact that Keith’s appearance in Mexico is highly unusual, likely desperate, and was not meant to be discovered by the media.

4. Salinas said he was surprised by Keith’s arrival in Monterrey.

Frank Report comment: If that is true than there is a true estrangement. Either that or Emiliano is lying again.

Emiliano dances on stage at an all-ESPian gathering during V-Week. His green shirt corresponds to his rank in ESP.

Keith Raniere may be behind the machinations that led to gay lovers Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas getting together, then breaking up, then having twins with different women.

Is this the end of Vanguard?

One of Mr. Raniere's leading male disciples, Emiliano Salinas explains a secret motivator that his master Mr. Raniere employs.

You said it, Emi...