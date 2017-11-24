Sources inform Frank Report that the famous Mexican actress, Verónica Jaspeado has quit Executive Success Programs/NXIVM and all-things-Raniere.

This represents another loss to the cratering cult that promotes branding women like cows and collecting blackmail-worthy material to hold over female members to ensure their silence and obedience.

Verónica has appeared in a number of Mexican TV shows. She was born September 6, 1976 in Puebla, Mexico as Verónica Jaspeado.

She is best known for Un gancho al corazón (2008), Amor mío (2006) What Life Took from Me (2013). Along Came Love (TV Series 2017) Papá a Toda Madre (TV Series 2017).

Verónica and ESP did not part company amicably, sources say, and it may have had to do with DOS, the secret sex slave society in which Veronica was reputed to be a member.

Veronica Jaspeado is not on the new list of analysts with the Knife News. She was featured with the Knife of Aristotle.

An official photo used by the Knife of Aristotle.

Veronica Jaspeado was not on the list of Analysts with The Knife Media. She had been listed as an Analyst when the company was called The Knife of Aristotle. Veronica has also used the name Beluga Rock.

Veronica Jaspeado has gone in the opposite direction of actresses Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack who quit acting to spend their time serving Keith Raniere and his Executive Success Programs. Veronica has quit Keith Raniere and Executive Success Programs.

Mexican actress Veronica Jespeado has chosen to be named in the lawsuit.

One by one, the members of ESP are leaving Keith Raniere as they discover the horrible truths he has kept hidden from them…. More will be leaving in the coming days, I am told.

Frank Report expects more news on defections and will report them as they happen.