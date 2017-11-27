People Magazine Espanol reports Raniere in Monterrey, cites Frank Report

Here is the link to the story: Aseguran que el líder del culto al que supuestamente pertenece el esposo de Ludwika Paleta huyó a México

Here is the English Translation:

They claim that the cult leader who supposedly belongs to Ludwika Paleta’s husband fled to Mexico

Mayra Mangal

November 27, 2017

The leader of a mysterious cult, which supposedly includes Emiliano Salinas, the husband of the actress Ludwika Paleta , as one of its members, has fled to Mexico.

This was announced this weekend by a source indicating that Keith Raniere, who had resided for years in Upstate New York, has moved to the city of Monterrey and apparently is living there with the help of wealthy Mexican followers.

According to the blog frankreport.com, Raniere would have fled the country aboard a private jet to avoid his imminent arrest in the US territory.

Raniere is the leader of NXIVM, a cult whose practices were exposed in an explosive article in The New York Times several weeks ago. There it was revealed that Raniere keeps sexual slaves that he marks with the cult symbol with a hot iron in the pubic area.

These slaves included wealthy heiresses from Mexico and the United States, including Clare and Sara Bronfman, the multimillionaire daughters of Edgar Bronfman Sr. , the founder of Seagram.

But it is the relationship between the founder of NXIVM and the husband of the Mexican actress – and son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas de Gortari – that may have drawn the most attention, at least in Mexico, where some expected him to start his own political career. Emiliano Salinas has appeared in different photos and videos next to Raniere.

Now, it is reported that the charismatic leader has established his residence in the municipality of San Pedro Garza García where he lives with Carola Garza , another of his alleged slaves, and her husband, Héctor Cortés .