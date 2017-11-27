Dr. Oz clip: $$$ Millions of Bronfman booze money funds Raniere, dangerous NXIVM Cult

A clip on You Tube: Dr. Oz Investigates NXIVM.

Cult expert Rick Ross explains how Seagram’s heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman use their fortune to fund the NXIVM cult and stalk, harass, and abuse the legal system. Mr. Ross quotes the Albany Times Union that the Bronfman sisters have sunk more than $100 million into this extreme cult.

Keith Raniere is the leader and has ordered the branding of women as slaves.



