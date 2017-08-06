Raniere develops “Yoga Technology”, sends students to yoga schools to recruit

Keith Raniere – who prefers to be called by his self-given title of “Vanguard” – has invented a new patent-pending technology, his followers claim, that will revolutionize the ancient practice of yoga.

Two of his longtime students, Evan Zimmerman and Siobahn Hotaling, have been visiting yoga schools in the Albany area to inform yoga teachers about the revolutionary new technology.

Siobhan Hotaling, a follower of Keith Raniere.

Siobhan Hotaling, a follower of Keith Raniere, is offering his yoga technology.

Mr. Raniere’s supporters claim the technology can turn a novice into an advanced yogi in a faction of the time it takes through conventional yoga practices.

The patent-pending process can be learned exclusively through courses offered in Clifton Park.

The new technology is expected to cost from $2,000 to $7,500 per year depending on which courses are studied. Memberships are expected to be offered with payment plans starting at as little as $200 per month plus an initial sign up fee of $300.

Evan Zimmerman

Evan Zimmerman is promoting Raniere-yoga

Typical yoga schools charge students around $30 per month.

With the Raniere’ technology, however, yoga teachers can become high-level yogis, and introduce their students to the technology, supporters say.

There is also a financial component. While yoga teachers pay for the proprietary technology, the new yoga technology school will be set up as a multi-level marketing plan. As a result, yoga teachers can earn commissions by selling students from their own yoga school into the new school controlled by Mr. Raniere.

Since the new yoga technology is proprietary, yoga teachers who takes the Raniere-yoga course will be prohibited from teaching any of the technology to students in their own yoga schools.

A confidentiality agreement must be signed prior to learning the technology. Some yoga teachers might be concerned that the new technology might include traditional yoga practice they are already teaching and that by taking the course, they will be prohibited from teaching yoga at all.

Supporters of Mr. Raniere say he would not do anything like that because he has dedicated his life to high ethical standards which surpass even the yogis.

Sources say, Mr. Zimmerman and Miss Hotaling have chosen not to mention Keith Raniere’s name to yoga teachers they met with recently to discuss the new yoga classes despite the fact that he invented the technology.

Some speculate this was because stories about his alleged “un-yogic” practices are online and may deter students from availing themselves of his revolutionary technology.

Mr. Raniere and his supporters say the stories are “fake news”. But, oddly enough, they haven’t done one thing to challenge any of the stories – or taken any legal action to prevent more stories from coming out.

Critics of Mr. Raniere say hiding his name may be part of an attempt to get new students for him to teach. Revelations contained in stories over the past 14 years have cratered his multi-level teaching organizations such as Executive Success Programs. The recent expose of DOS, the secret women’s group which brands women on their pubic region with a hot iron cauterizing pen with Keith Raniere’s initials, and holds blackmail material to use against its members, caused 100s of students to leave his classes.

Mr. Zimmerman is a partner with Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. in the Raniere-guided technology called Exo/Eso. This program offers proprietary technology to improve the “mind body complex.” Courses cost up to $7,500.

Dr. Roberts recently became prominent as the physician who performs hot iron branding on women on their pubic region with Mr. Raniere’s initials. The women were held down as the procedure was performed by Dr. Roberts, by four naked women as her assistants.

She is reportedly under investigation by the New York State Department of Health.

Mr. Zimmerman is also a licensed massage therapist.

Miss Hotaling, a longtime follower of Mr. Raniere, is a singer-songwriter. She also sings with Mr. Raniere’s a-Cappella group Simply Human, which performs at Raniere-events such as Vanguard Week. She also appears at coffee shops where she plays for tips.

Miss Hotaling posts films of her singing songs she composes on the internet. A recent song posted on her Facebook, on July 3, 2017, called ‘Back to Our Future,” received a tepid reception garnering three “likes” and 1 “share”.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Raniere has filed for patents on almost every idea he’s ever had (There is even an unconfirmed rumor that he has a patent-pending technique for how to wipe yourself after bowel movements). Using the Albany, NY-based law firm of Schmeiser, Olsen & Watts – and, in particular, attorney Arlen Olsen – Raniere has applied for hundreds of patents, not only in the U.S. but also in several foreign countries. According to inside sources, however, very few of these have advanced beyond the “patent-pending” stage – and of the ones that have, several have been overturned by subsequent legal action.

Athletic: Keith Raniere claims he was once East Coast Judo Champion - when he was 11 or 12 - and when he was a teen he tied the record for New York State's fastest 100 yard dash. With such accomplishments, he probably had a lot of jock talk to discuss with the young girls of Chihuahua

Keith Raniere sits in an easy pose. He is offering new yoga technology.

In India, where yoga was discovered, it is prohibited to sell yoga since knowledge is needed by all people.

In India, where yoga was discovered, it is traditionally prohibited to sell yoga since knowledge is needed by all people.

Mama Salzman in happier times

One of Mr. Raniere’s supporters told Frank Report that the patent-pending technology surpasses anything taught in traditional yoga. When asked to provide a factual basis for the claim, the Raniere supporter admitted she had not taken the course, and did not know what was being taught, but she was assured by Nancy Salzman that the course was “amazing”.

Siobhan Hotaling is said to be good with a gun.

Siobahn Hotaling poses in front of rifles dressed in her hunting outfit. She is out hunting for new students for Keith Raniere.