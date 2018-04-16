Rainbow Cultural Garden needs to be shut down now – before more children are harmed

Arrested sex-slaver Keith Raniere – busted by the FBI for branding and blackmailing adult women in his cult group DOS – also devised a program to indoctrinate children. It is called Rainbow Cultural Garden, is funded by Seagram’s heiress Sara Bronfman, is still operating now and, for the sake of the children still in it – it needs to be investigated by authorities.

Raniere’s concept is based on his theory that simultaneously teaching children many languages from infancy develops brain power. Raniere speaks only English – and has no known credentials regarding child development or speech.

Raniere’s program provides children in Rainbow Cultural Garden with seven foreign babysitters. Each babysitter speaks in their native language to the child. The seven are Spanish, English, Mandarin, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, German and Japanese.

The Rainbow program costs $120,000 per year per child. Babysitters are called ‘Multi-Cultural Development Specialists’ [MDS] and paid between $10-$15 per hour. While they babysit, they speak to the child only in their native, foreign language.

The seven babysitters watch the child alternately for a total of 90 hours per week. Each is with a child about 13 hours per week. The Rainbow program engulfs most of the average child’s waking hours. MDS are hired from online advertisements. An MDS does not have to hold a college degree or have a background in early child development. There are no tests to ascertain how fluently a MDS candidate speaks her own language.

In Rainbow, parents have to take Raniere’s claim of brain development based on faith. But that is no problem for most of them, since they are already members of his NXIVM cult and believe he is the greatest, smartest and most ethical man in the world

When an MDS is with a child, the child’s parents are not supposed to talk to their child. So the child, Raniere explains, is immersed only in the language of the day.

In this way, Raniere ensures children in his cult spend little time with their parents and, as soon as they’re old enough, start attending his NXIVM classes where they learn he is the greatest, smartest and most ethical person who ever lived.

To date, not one of the children has ever been known to speak fluently in several languages. To the contrary, reports have been made that some children cannot even speak their own language but rather sort of babble in a hybrid of tongues.

Throughout the 11-years Rainbow has been in operation, it has never been licensed as a pre-school or a daycare provider. In reality, it is a human experiment conceived and conducted by an alleged sex trafficker and known pedophile on children whose parents have been brainwashed by his insidious teachings and hypnosis skills. Since many of his students are trust fund children of wealthy parents, their foolishness and their money are soon parted and Raniere gets a whole new set of future cult members.

Even though Raniere is in prison – which many believe will be for the rest of his life – the toxic Rainbow Cultural Gardens program and its itinerant nannies is still going strong. And even though this illegal operation has been reported to several governmental authorities – including, but not limited to, Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen, the Saratoga County Department of Social Services, the NYS Police, and the NYS Department of Education – it is still in operation as of today.

Ironically, some of the nannies were also used in Raniere’s sex trafficking scheme. And, according to several sources, several of those who were involved in the Clifton Park, NY operation were also in the U.S. illegally – and were forced to kick-back some of their meager wages to NXIVM.

Keith Raniere has offered DOS teachings free to women.

Although Keith Raniere speaks only one language, he started a program in which children are taught seven languages and kept from speaking with their parents.

Although the federal authorities in the Eastern District of New York are to be commended for arresting Raniere and putting an end to his sex trafficking operation, that is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of all the crimes he has committed. And the Rainbow Cultural Garden-related crimes against the little children of his cult members – some as young as 6 months – may be his greatest crime of all

Clifton Park, NY: https://opencorpdata.com/us-ny/3839317

London:https://www.facebook.com/rainbowculturalgardenuk

New York City:https://www.facebook.com/RCGKidsNYC

Miami:https://www.facebook.com/rainbowculturalgarden

Mexico City:https://www.facebook.com/RainbowCGMexico

Guadalajara Mexico:https://www.facebook.com/RainbowGuadalajara