Chris Pearson Smith’s “Scruff” Dating Profile makes it look like he’s seeking gay recruits for Nxivm

Below is a screen shot reputedly of NXIVM member, Chris Pearson Smith’s “Scruff” profile. Scruff is an international mobile application for gay and bisexual men that runs on iOS, Android, and Apple Watch.

It’s a gay dating app.

A source said this “I fear he may be using it to recruit for the evil cult by preying on the unsuspecting and lovelorn. Sad to see this cult around.”

Here is the profile. Please be wary if you are thinking of hooking up with Chris Pearson Smith. While he may be looking for love in all the right places, on the other hand, his real goal may be to get you into a sex-slaver cult headed by a man who is now in federal prison awaiting trial because he was denied bail.

His response to “What I do” which is “Helping you gorgeous people wake up and see yourselves” sounds like he has in mind teaching from the cultic vault of bullshit.

Chris also has a website where he offers his consulting services.

http://www.christopherpearsonsmith.com/

“Intro. Bend the Mind. Become a catalyst for change. Christopher Pearson–Smith is a visionary and activist for authenticity, truth, and life.”

Chris Pearson Smith with someone presumably he plans to

Chris Pearson Smith with someone presumably he plans to help “wake up and see himself.”

Chris Pearson-Smith with his coach Allison Mack.

The gal that helps Pearson Smith wake up and see himself is sex-slaver Allison Mack who is Smith’s coach in NXIVM. She is named as a co-conspirator in the criminal complaint against her master, Keith Raniere, who has been charged with sex trafficking.

For those gorgeous people who

For those gorgeous people who really want to wake up and see yourselves, perhaps you might want to see the leader of Executive Success Programs – who Pearson Smith follows. #Brainwashed so bad.