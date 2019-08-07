Rainbow Cultural Garden Is for Nxivm Devotees and With Parental Consent Is Legal

By Bangkok [Aka The Retard Aka Jesus Christ]

This is in response to Joe O’Hara’s Rainbow Cultural Garden – Alive and Well and Living in France (and Other Places).

Joe is wasting his time writing about Rainbow Cultural Garden [RCG].

It’s a case of much ado about nothing.

Hey Joe.

RCG was basically an overpriced daycare center for kids of NXIVM DEVOTEES who had extra money to burn. This was not a school for normal kids in the community.

The parents were NXIVM WACKADOODLES who gave parental consent to have their kids attend RCG with all of it’s weird language teachings, cult classes, etc.

It doesn’t matter that it’s not a normal school.

Guess what, Joe?





Amish parents send their kids to medieval schools which indoctrinate them into the Amish cult (religion) which teaches them that anything modern is evil. They also end schooling after an 8th grade education and begin working. Is that fair to the kids? Is that a normal curriculum?

Nope. But with parental consent it’s legal.

I seriously doubt that any of those kids were physically harmed at RCG.

They may have been indoctrinated into cult mentality, and perhaps Keith intended to harm them when they got older, but speculation like that is worthless and not something to create an indictment.

You’re largely blowing smoke up our asses, Joe.

You, Frank and Heidi Hutchinson are always harping about RCG and how evil it is. But in reality, it’s just an overpriced NXIVM bootcamp for toddlers paid for by NXIVM devotees with more money than brain cells.

These are not schools that appeal to regular kids or non NXIVM families.

They are not infiltrating our communities.

This was a waste of an article, Joe. Frankly it’s a turd of an article.

Frank is so desperate to link RCG to nefarious activity that he’ll support any wackadoodle article that portrays RCG in a negative light. Frank is not being a journalist here.

Gimme facts, Frank.

Frank, Joe and Heidi can all kiss my butt on this topic.

The Rainbow Cultural Garden in the UK. Bangkok believes that children of Nxivm devotees belong in Rainbow and that Frank Report’s longstanding criticism of the so-called school is a waste of time.

Though Sara Bronfman has changed the name of her Rainbow ‘school’, it still operates on Raniere principles.







