Kristin Kreuk, on ‘Nxivm Island’, Parties With Allison Mack and Others

Necker Island

This is part 2 of the Lost Necker Island Photos:

The Lost Necker Island Photos: Part 1: Richard Branson With Nxivm – Billionaire Says He Knew Nothing About Raniere

Frank Report recently obtained a treasure trove of never before published pictures of the Nxivm retreat on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in 2010. They feature a who’s who of leading Nxians.

It was at this conference that Nxivm allegedly made plans, as reported by John Tighe on Saratoga in Decline, to expand their racketeering enterprise. They also conducted a Nxivm intensive and partied hardy. Nxivm leader Keith Alan Raniere did not attend the retreat.

No one is suggesting that participants like Kristin Kreuk or especially the owner of the island, Richard Branson, had anything to do with the criminal elements of the Nxivm racketeering enterprise.

But one thing is clear – the former Nxivm poster girl for recruitment and Nxivm coach, Kristin Kreuk, did attend the Necker Island soiree.

All photos copyrighted.

Kristin Kreuk with ESP members at Necker Island for an ESP training.

Kristin Kreuk with Alex Betancourt and lovely lady

Kristin with Allison Mack

Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Sara Bronfman at a Necker Island retreat for elite and inner circle members of Nxivm

Frank Report has published this photo before. It shows Allison and Kristin either inebriated or in some high Nxivm state of enlightenment.

It is important to note that, while Kristin Kreuk attended the Necker Island gathering in 2010, with other VIP Nxians, she apparently left Nxivm before the DOS branding scandal started.

Shortly after Keith Raniere’s arrest in 2018, she did say her participation in Nxivm was minimal and that she left the group around 2013.

It is not clear if either of those statements is accurate, for she was a Nxivm coach and there is some doubt about the actual date of her leaving Nxivm, [was it really in 2013 or more like 2015-2016?].

Either way, it is clear Kreuk did get out of Nxivm. She left Nxivm, not vice versa, and before big trouble started.

There is no evidence that she participated in any of the criminal activities or in the branding and blackmailing scheme known as DOS.

She was not charged in the criminal case. As far as I recall, she was not even mentioned at the trial.

That she thought that this group might help her, and she participated in it – as thousands did – is not blameworthy. That her celebrity was used to help recruit others is unfortunate, but does not show bad intent on her part.

Nxivm used her fame to help make their classes more attractive to others.

Kristin Kreuk started a group called Girls By Design {GBD] which sought to recruit teen girls into a sexy fun club and gather information about them. The group was at its heyday during the time Kreuk was being widely used by Nxivm to recruit members. Kreuk did not disband the group even after it was reported in the Albany Times Union that her mentor Keith Raniere had raped teen girls.

In my opinion, even Kreuk’s Girls By Design, which was meant to mentor teens and preteens, using Nxivm teachings, and her fame as a lure, was not nefarious on her part.

I do not know this as fact, of course, but I suspect she was told that these young girls would be benefited by Raniere’s teachings without any suggestion that those teachings might include sexual contact with him.

I suspect Raniere may have had in mind that Kreuk could recruit lots of young girls into Nxivm, and by so doing he might have a chance at finding virgins ripe for his perversion.

I doubt Kreuk knowingly participated in that aspect of it. I could be wrong but would Kreuk openly and knowingly recruit teens for Raniere’s sexual appetite at the risk of her career?

"Go ahead my lovely, I give you permission to enjoy having sex with beautiful Keith Raniere. You are so lucky."

Allison Mack may have shown a total lack of self-preservation instincts but Kristin Kreuk has not shown any similar lack of looking out for her own best interests.

While I think Kreuk has shown a willingness to recruit for Nxivm, I think it was because she likely sincerely believed in its helpfulness. This is a far cry from recruiting children for statutory rape.

If there was anything she could have done a little better, I think it was when we were fighting for our lives to take down Nxivm – before Raniere was arrested – when Frank Report was the public voice condemning Raniere – when Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Sarah Edmondson, Catherine Oxenberg, Joe O’Hara, Susan Dones, Toni Zarratini and myself were arrayed against huge Bronfman wealth, the Salinas connections in Mexico, and Raniere’s lack of a bottom line when it came to dirty fighting – and one of us asked Kreuk to assist.

Her voice condemning Nxivm might have helped get media interested and, in Catherine’s case, helped get her daughter India out of DOS.

Kristin lauded the courage of those who fought but said she was too afraid to join the fight herself.

So be it.

My criticism of her afterward largely focused on the fact that she plays a brave whistleblowing lawyer on her TV show, Burden of Truth, but, when the moment in her life came to have some burden to tell the truth, she hid.

Nobody said that actresses have to be brave like Catherine Oxenberg.

The loss is hers. She had a golden chance to be brave and chose not to.

Nxivm was still taken down. Raniere was brought to justice. Kristin Kreuk had one of those exalted moments in life when she could have lived up to the roles she likes to play and chose not to do it.

Whether she regrets that or not – or will regret it in times to come – is unknown. Undoubtedly, many will speak up to defend her on this forum and perhaps they are right.

She had no obligation to take up the fight for a group she had already left and a lifestyle she wanted to put behind her.

Viva Executive Success!